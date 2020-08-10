Havasu Regional Medical Center announced that Doris Deisler has been recognize as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002, to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
The hospital said in a news release that Deisler was a “perfect fit for the award” because of the impact she has had on the hospital, the community, and families.
“Mrs. Deisler has energetically used her talents and resources to serve our patients, providing excellent care,” the press release said. “ She has a passion for caring for our community and serves with two local churches, providing her services in the audiovisual team and singing in the praise team. The Mercy Award is looking for an individual that embraces the humanitarian spirit of which LifePoint was founded, an individual that is dedicated to our mission of making communities healthier and that’s just what Doris Deisler reflects.”
Deisler will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 company-wide Mercy Award later this fall.
