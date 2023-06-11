Havasu Regional Medical Center provides ER patients with clothes closet

What was created by emergency department staff at Havasu Regional Medical Center has since grown into an additional resource for patients.
An on-site clothes closet, which is stocked with necessities and spare items, was organized years ago by department director Keenan Norman, said Cecilia Williams, emergency department case manager.
With assistance from other doctors and hospital personnel, Williams says the closet became a resource for patients who were being discharged. Donations from various staff members have kept the closet stocked over the years, she continues.
After starting at the hospital two years ago, Williams decided to manage the closet as part of her managerial role. Outside sources, such as CEO Christine Watson-Buntemeyer of The Clothes Closet, also assists Williams with item requests on a regular basis.
The ER’s clothes closet is able to help three patients a day who are preparing for their discharge, Williams adds.
“The Clothes Closet that Christine runs is the real community benefit because her work and generosity to keep a steady stock of items for our HRMC closet has been a lifesaver,” Williams said. “I don’t think we would have as many items in the variety of sizes needed if we did not have her assistance finding the items.”
Through help from the organization, Williams is able to place orders with Watson-Buntemeyer who then gathers the necessary items for the hospital.
For other items, such as canes or walkers, Watson-Buntemeyer refers Williams to Veterans Thrift for donations from the store. These items are typically donated from the thrift store to support homeless, elderly and veteran patients in the emergency department.
News of items needed for the closet often travel through the hospital, which brings in donations from other nurses and ancillary staff, Williams continues.
“I have also received loaded backpacks from the VA for our homeless vets, heart pillows from Kiwanis Club, toys from HRMC staff,” Williams said. “Basically, we all donate time and items to keep it stocked.”
The children’s items, including the donated toys and pillows, are dispersed to young patients admitted to the hospital. Through Watson-Buntemeyer, Williams was able to receive 100 heart pillows from the Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City to comfort children, Williams says.
In her spare time, Williams purchases flip-flops for patients with injured or swollen feet. Although public donations are not accepted due to lack of space, Williams says she can schedule donation pick-ups for those wanting to help.
“I can’t take credit for the closet alone, it is a collaborative effort,” Williams said. “It really does take many of the HRMC employees and our community partners to come together and make a difference to our patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.