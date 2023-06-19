Havasu Regional Medical Center’s new CFO has operations, finance expertise

A new senior executive has been added to Havasu Regional Medical Center’s senior leadership team.
On June 5, Doug Saegesser began his role of chief financial officer for HRMC following the departure of the previous CFO Tim Lessing earlier this year.
Traveling from Vermilion, Ohio, Saegesser arrived in Havasu with his wife, Jodi, shortly after accepting his position near the end of May. Hospital ownership group Lifepoint Health contacted Saegesser after he expressed interest in new employment, which later led to him becoming HRMC’s new CFO, Saegesser says.
Although Saegesser held a consultant position at HRMC a decade ago, he says he was solely an independent contractor and not associated with Lifepoint Health.
With a collegiate background from San Antonio’s Trinity University, Saegesser acquired his bachelor’s degree in accounting. He later obtained his master’s from the university’s healthcare administration program, he says.
From there, Saegesser began his 30-year career by operating a diabetes treatment center. He later progressed to implementing decision support systems into hospitals under the HCA Corporation. Saegesser also worked for St. Luke’s Health in Houston where he advanced to a CFO position there. American surgeon Denton Cooley, who was a pioneer in heart transplantation, practiced at the medical hospital during Saegesser’s occupancy, he says.
“I have a variety of experience and not just the traditional CFO experience of coming up with the numbers side. I’ve done both operations and the numbers side, so I have a really good feel for what it takes to actually run a hospital on a day-to-day basis and can contribute a lot to helping the organization with that,” Saegesser said. “It’s a little different approach to the CFO role, but it’s very positive.”
Along with his professional expertise, Saegesser believes working in partnership with his new senior team will benefit the hospital.
By looking at new services, these elements can be assessed for their return on investment, Saegesser says. The rapid growth of technology also paves the way for constant changes within a healthcare system – a factor Saegesser also takes into consideration.
“We are in a state of great change,” Saegesser continued. “The way we do things changes and so we have to adapt to that and make sure we are taking care of the patients appropriately and getting them in the right modalities. That’s a continued challenge.”
Another prominent concern that continues to affect HRMC is its shortage of staff, Saegesser states. Selecting a diverse combination of physicians to treat Havasu’s residents along with regional citizens is another crucial matter, he says.
With reported staff shortages over the past years, Saegesser says the hospital’s main goal is acquiring qualified staff to meet the community’s needs.
“The big challenge we have is as Medicare changes, as the population has continued to age, especially in this area, our demographics are very heavily Medicare,” Saegesser said. “It’s a challenge to keep that balance and be able to be an asset for the community and continue to grow the services that the community needs.”
Regarding his new tenure, Saegesser holds the philosophy of working as a team with HRMC’s senior leadership to accomplish the hospital's objectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.