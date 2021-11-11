Havasu Regional Medical Center will require its employees to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 by Jan. 4 or face termination.
In an email sent out to hospital employees on Thursday CEO Mike Patterson said the new vaccine requirement is in accordance with two federal covid-19 vaccine rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“The purpose of this vaccination requirement is to help control the spread of covid-19 in our communities, protect patients, and protect the healthcare workforce at large – including our team here at Havasu Regional Medical Center,” the email sent out read. “We fully support vaccination, as we know that the covid-19 vaccine is our best defense against this virus and getting vaccinated supports our mission of making communities healthier.”
Since Biden’s September announcement and OSHA’s subsequent announcement of specifics months later, all businesses with over 100 employees are required to get the covid-19 vaccine for their workers. CMS’s rule is direct more specifically at health care facilities.
Employees are required to receive either the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Dec. 6. Those who don’t receive a vaccine by that date, the email says, will be “placed on unpaid administrative leave.”
If seven days after the Dec.6 deadline the employee still hasn’t got the vaccine their employment will be terminated the email says.
Those received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will need to receive their second dose by Jan. 4.
The email does say that there may be rare exceptions for some based on medical or religious reasons.
Several employees of the hospital spoke with Today’s News Herald but wished to stay anonymous for fear of losing their jobs. The employees say that the hospital’s human resource department was flooded with calls about exemptions after the email was sent out.
Havasu Regional Medical Center has 171 beds and over 125 affiliated physicians and allied health professionals. The center is also one of the leading employers in Lake Havasu City.
HRMC’s mandate and its employees’ reluctance to get the vaccine is indicative of a larger issue happing nationally of mandating the covid vaccine for workers.
Odd cause Pfizer does not require their employees to get vaccinated, nor do Whitehouse employees and Congress. Science has proven that the vaccine has caused very health issues among healthy individuals in the healthcare community to include blood clotting. Keep acting like sheep people
Nope. False statements.
leeroy - Nope. You lie. Welcome to the cadre of ignorant, lying fools who show up here daily spreading massive BS. Keep spreading your lies and we will keep showing you up as the lying POS you are!
Looks like we may weed out science deniers at the hospital...win win win.
Just pick your science facts just like picking your political facts that match what you want to believe and go with it.... Sheep....
kaydee - You keep on believing the crap put out by FAUX News, NewsMax, right wing idiot pundits and the twice-impeached, lying, POS and we will keep watching as you fools die off - and believe me, you will not be missed.
Little bobby the ex village idiot. Fortunately the twice impeached was able to stay in his house, unlike the lying, delusional pos you are. Keep cheering for trader joes successes if you can find one. Of course you never having any yourself would not know what success looks like. Keep staying in you new temp home til you out again. Go away little bobby, run loser run....
This makes sense. Hospital staff work with vulnerable populations. Frankly, if you’re a healthcare provider and don’t want to get vaccinated to protect vulnerable patients and members of your community then you’re in the wrong profession.
risk (lots, you can still catch and spread the flu, You can still die from the flu, and all the medical problems getting the shot is causing to some.) vs Gain( non, accept for all the money they are making. Nothing is free) Its an individual choice. Just like any flu shot. Not the governments.....
Termination over a policy is easy to do. If you do like the policy quit.
I'm disheartened to see that the powers that be have decided this is what's best for their employees, patients and this community. As if we don't have enough problems here with our medical facilities, now this!
Why was "allowing" your medical staff to continue working considered OK and safe for everybody, until this mandate?!? You are lucky to have them and I hope you don't lose any because of this unreasonable and ridiculous mandate!!
Well said JJB! hope you don't lose any because of this unreasonable and ridiculous mandate!!
Because the majority of the hospital staff are already vaccinated. Same with the flu vaccine, you either get it or you wear a mask while on shift.
