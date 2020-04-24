Lake Havasu City Police officers were dispatched to a McCulloch Boulevard apartment complex after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident with medical service requested.
Police say that 39-year-old Havasu resident Brian J. Peterson, an ex-boyfriend of the victim, spent the night with her April 14. According to alleged statements by the victim, Peterson left her home to buy liquor, and drank it when he returned to her residence.
Peterson became angry while drinking, the report said, and started a fight with the victim that escalated until he struck her in her face and chest with a closed fist. The victim additionally told paramedics that Peterson held a knife to her throat, and choked her multiple times throughout the alleged assault.
Peterson additionally told her that if he was arrested, he would be released on bond and return to kill her, the report said.
According to police, officers arrived at the location and soon found Peterson, who was standing outside. Peterson initially motioned to police as if requesting that he be taken into custody, the report said. Officers, who knew nothing of Peterson’s possible involvement in the offense, informed him they would need to take statements from witnesses at the scene.
As officers spoke with another potential witness, Peterson allegedly attempted to leave the area. Officers told Peterson to stop, the report said, but Peterson allegedly left the scene. He was detained by additional officers a short distance from the address, the report said.
After officers spoke with the victim and multiple witnesses at the apartment complex, Peterson was arrested at the scene on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by impeding a victim’s breathing, disorderly conduct with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of making threats toward the victim.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Peterson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond.
