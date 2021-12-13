A Lake Havasu City resident was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident last month in Santa Ana, California.
According to Santa Ana investigators, 42-year-old John McVay was riding his motorcycle in Santa Ana on Nov. 30, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a curb. McVay died at the scene, with no other victims reported to have been injured.
Police believe alcohol to have been a factor in the accident. According to Lake Havasu City and Mohave County court records, McVay has had no previous arrests related to driving while intoxicated in the state of Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.