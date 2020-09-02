Lake Havasu City resident Jack Brock was recognized in the 75 year commemoration of the end of WWII for being in the Navy when the Japanese surrendered. The commemoration ceremony was broadcasted live Wedmesday.
Brock was on the U.S.S. Missouri when General Douglas McArthur, Allied powers and Japanese officials signed the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. The commemoration ceremony was held in Oahu, Hawaii, by the U.S.S Missouri, which is placed in Pearl Harbor.
Brock’s plan was to go in person to the ceremony, but unfortunately, that plan was changed when the organizers limited attendees to Hawaii residents only. During the ceremony, they gave a tribute to the WWII veterans.
“I would have rather been on the ship than watching it on the computer screen,” said Brock. But his step-daughter Paulette Wright said that he was really happy and he loved it.
