Corey Janecek’s singing career started in Lake Havasu City and has taken him from the Grace Arts Live stage, to Los Angeles where he attended performing arts school, had a nationally televised runner up finish on Karaoke Battle USA, and ultimately went to New York City where he auditioned for several Broadway shows.
But the Laughlin/Bullhead Airport may be the venue for his biggest performance yet when he sings the Star Spangled Banner at the Trump rally today.
“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Janecek said. “That is kind of the way I’m seeing it and I’m trying not to be nervous about it. I just realize that it is a great moment to be able to sing in front of a sitting president – it doesn’t matter who the president is. To sing in front of a sitting president is pretty awesome.”
Janecek, 32, has moved back home to Havasu since his stint in New York and has remained an active performer while also working as a bartender at La Vita Dolce. Janecek said he has performed at various charity events throughout town including hosting the Elegant Evenings Fashion Show, the Ms. Havasu Senior Pageant, and singing the National Anthem for Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair.
He also performed in a show with current Arizona GOP Chair Kelly Ward prior to Ward’s 2016 campaign for U.S. Senate and it was Ward who recommended Janacek for the National Anthem. Ward originally reached out to Janecek on Thursday to tell him there was a strong possibility that the President would be coming to Mohave County, and she asked him if he would be interested in singing.
“My first reaction was, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was actually kind of nervous but it is such an opportunity to represent the country and stand up for liberty,” he said. “I’m really excited mainly because I love patriotism and I love the country. That is why I’m doing it.”
The Trump campaign’s state director reached out to him the next day to confirm, and he has been practicing ever since.
Janecek said he doesn’t really get nervous before singing anymore thanks to his experience with live performances. But he did say he has been feeling anxious as he gets ready to perform for the leader of the free world.
Poor guy, I hope this doesn't permanently damage his career. And I noticed this is the second story today that got Chemtrails Kelli's name wrong.
