Lake Havasu City residents meet to discuss UniSource rate increase

Lake Havasu City residents gathered at the Mohave County Library to discuss the proposed UniSource rate increase.

 Madeline Armstrong/Today's News-Herald

Lake Havasu City residents met Tuesday night at the Mohave County Library to discuss the potential rate increase by UniSource Energy Services. The proposed 14% increase has left many people uneasy since the surcharge initiated in May was higher than the average given.

There was a temporary surcharge applied that will expire in December 2025, due to increased fuel and energy costs. Customers were told that this would result in an average increase of $11. However, Lake Havasu City residents reported seeing increases much higher than that on their June and July bills.

0
1
0
0
8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.