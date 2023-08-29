Lake Havasu City residents met Tuesday night at the Mohave County Library to discuss the potential rate increase by UniSource Energy Services. The proposed 14% increase has left many people uneasy since the surcharge initiated in May was higher than the average given.
There was a temporary surcharge applied that will expire in December 2025, due to increased fuel and energy costs. Customers were told that this would result in an average increase of $11. However, Lake Havasu City residents reported seeing increases much higher than that on their June and July bills.
The proposed rate increase would be an average of $18.52, but people at Tuesday’s meeting were convinced it would be much higher because of the energy use that’s accumulated due to the hot temperatures in Lake Havasu City.
A proposal has been submitted to the Arizona Corporation Commission, which will make a final decision on whether to approve the rate increase or not.
UniSource claims that this increase is necessary for the company to expand.
Bob Barrett, a resident of Lake Havasu City, organized Tuesday’s meeting in order to organize community members to take action against the rate increase. He urged people to call and email members of the Arizona Corporation Commission and inform them of how this rate increase would affect them and how it may be higher for Lake Havasu City residents.
The average rate is based off a home that uses 952 kilowatts of power. However, according to data compiled by Energy Sage, an organization that provides data and information on energy use across the nation, Lake Havasu City homes use an average of 1303 kilowatts per month.
“If I use 2,600 [kilowatts] on my tiny home, my increase would be $50,” Barrett said. “Those of you who might have larger homes, your increase would be more. That’s what I want to stop and that’s what I want all of you to help stop.”
Barrett urged community members to call and email the Arizona Corporation Commission prior to the proposal presentation on Sept. 14 and express their concerns as well as inform them about how Lake Havasu City residents may see larger increases than the average given.
He also urged people to call on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. to submit public comment. They can reach the meeting by calling 1(877) 309-2457 and will be given three minutes to make a comment.
“I would like 100 or more people to call,” Barrett said.
