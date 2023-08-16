Due to the Lake Havasu City area’s intense summer heat, local electrical customers use more energy during the summer than any other time of year. But recent surcharges on customers’ electrical bills have some customers’ blood boiling.
UniSource Energy Services serves more than 80,000 customers throughout the Mohave County area, and serves as Lake Havasu City’s largest electrical provider. In May, the company received approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission to apply a temporary Purchased Power and Fuel Adjustment Charge to reflect rising costs not already incorporated into base power supply rates - Amounting to about $104 million.
According to UniSource officials this week, the end result is that customers’ bills have increased by an average of $11 per month, depending on seasons and individual usage. And this summer, the company’s Havasu-area electrical grid has seen much higher use than in previous years.
“It’s been a particularly hot summer, and summer bills are typically higher for our customers,” said Communications Director Rhonda Bodfield, of UniSource parent company Tucson Electric Power. “We share tips with our customers to provide guidance on ways to save money on energy costs. We also offer a budget billing program that readers might find helpful.”
UniSource is legally prohibited from profiting from the new surcharge. The fee will be used only to cover the cost of fuel to the company’s power plants and the purchase of energy for electrical customers without a permanent increase to customers’ energy bills.
“While our rates are based on historical costs, our ability to recover those costs is critical to our ability to finance future investments,” Bodfield said this week. “If we are denied the recovery of prudent investments in system reliability, we would have a hard time getting financing for new investments (in UniSource’s electrical system)”
The temporary surcharge is expected to expire in December 2025. But even as that deadline approaches, UniSource is already seeking approval for an increase to the customers’ rates, to meet the cost of inflation, as well as the rising cost of doing business in the Havasu area.
That rate increase will be the first proposed by UniSource officials since 2014, with a hearing scheduled before the Arizona Corporation Commission on Sept. 14. If that rate increase is approved, customers could see an average increase of $18.52 on their electric bills starting in February.
According to UniSource officials last year, peak demand on the company’s electric grid has increased 16% since 2014 due to higher summer temperatures, and there has been an 8% increase in new residential and business customers within the past 8 years.
Rate increases proposed in 2014 were met that year with vocal protest from the Havasu community. And at September’s Arizona Corporation Commission public hearing, residents will have an opportunity to speak on the possible impact those increases will have.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson addressed the issue in a public statement this week.
“Lake Havasu City residents just received a substantial increase to their electric bills this past summer, after UniSource implemented a usage-based surcharge,” Johnson said. “While UniSource claims this new surcharge would only rase rates about $11 per month for the average customer, I am finding that estimate to be bluntly underestimated. I have received numerous phone calls over the past two weeks with folks finding their bills going up $100 to $300 while using the same electricity they used in prior years.”
Johnson said that Havasu residents may have trouble affording the company’s proposed rate increase next year.
“It would be one thing if it were just an $18 increase, but like with the surcharge, that $18 future is very misleading,” Johnson said. “This projected increase will vary based on usage, and customers’ total bills will also be affected by changes to fuel and purchased power rates between now and then.”
Although public comment on the proposed rate increase ended on Aug. 10, the Arizona Corporation Commission is expected to accept comments from the public until the Sept. 14 hearing.
For tips on how Lake Havasu City residents can save money on their summer electric bills, see: “Stay cool, Havasu: Tips for saving energy, money this summer” at Havasunews.com.
(10) comments
Anyone that voted for ACC members just because they belonged to a certain political party is to blame, they are the one's that approved this increase and will be voting on a further increase in the near future. Voting has consequences!
Keep blaming it on Biden you dolts!! These are privately owned company’s! The president has no control over what company’s do! It’s the capitalism you all love so much!!
Biden is ruining this once great country. If you want to see a dolt, look in the mirror. You have contributed to the failure of this country. Can’t fix stupid and that would be you.
Our Beautiful and Great County is not failing as much as you and others like you would like it to...
Victor - Most of these people are willfully ignorant. They know that they are responsible for electing the right wing commissioners on the Arizona Corporations Committee that are rubber stamping big business rate increases. These moves by Unisourse are only designed to help make their profits higher and attract stock buyers to buy their shares. It’s not only capitalism, it’s anti competitive monopolies.
I wonder why the ACC donates to Republicans and wanted to be able to 'hide' the fact.
When not my POTUS is in office and things are 'bad', it's ALL his fault.
When not my POTUS is in office and things are 'great', well 'they' say, "Only an idiot thinks the POTUS controls these things. Hypocrisy much?
Greed, thank you Joe Biden and the morons around him.
I believe it has everything to do with building and new residents to the area, yet they keep building. Not to mention what Biden has done to our fuels. We are in a world of hurt.
Dani - Do you realize that America is a net exporter of “fuels”? My oil and energy company investments have made me a lot of money over the last 3 years. Just check for yourself, President Biden does not sit on a single board of these private companies.
