Working away: UniSource team hard at work despite the heat

Utility workers from UniSource Energy Services replace electrical lines near the intersection of Havasupai and Acoma Boulevards.

 Brandon Messick/Today's News-Herald

Due to the Lake Havasu City area’s intense summer heat, local electrical customers use more energy during the summer than any other time of year. But recent surcharges on customers’ electrical bills have some customers’ blood boiling.

UniSource Energy Services serves more than 80,000 customers throughout the Mohave County area, and serves as Lake Havasu City’s largest electrical provider. In May, the company received approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission to apply a temporary Purchased Power and Fuel Adjustment Charge to reflect rising costs not already incorporated into base power supply rates - Amounting to about $104 million.

(10) comments

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Anyone that voted for ACC members just because they belonged to a certain political party is to blame, they are the one's that approved this increase and will be voting on a further increase in the near future. Voting has consequences!

Report Add Reply
Victor North

Keep blaming it on Biden you dolts!! These are privately owned company’s! The president has no control over what company’s do! It’s the capitalism you all love so much!!

Report Add Reply
Dani Brooks

Biden is ruining this once great country. If you want to see a dolt, look in the mirror. You have contributed to the failure of this country. Can’t fix stupid and that would be you.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Our Beautiful and Great County is not failing as much as you and others like you would like it to...

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Victor - Most of these people are willfully ignorant. They know that they are responsible for electing the right wing commissioners on the Arizona Corporations Committee that are rubber stamping big business rate increases. These moves by Unisourse are only designed to help make their profits higher and attract stock buyers to buy their shares. It’s not only capitalism, it’s anti competitive monopolies.

Report Add Reply
Joe Joseph

I wonder why the ACC donates to Republicans and wanted to be able to 'hide' the fact.

Report Add Reply
Joe Joseph

When not my POTUS is in office and things are 'bad', it's ALL his fault.

When not my POTUS is in office and things are 'great', well 'they' say, "Only an idiot thinks the POTUS controls these things. Hypocrisy much?

Report Add Reply
BW64
Rob Ryder

Greed, thank you Joe Biden and the morons around him.

Report Add Reply
Dani Brooks

I believe it has everything to do with building and new residents to the area, yet they keep building. Not to mention what Biden has done to our fuels. We are in a world of hurt.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Dani - Do you realize that America is a net exporter of “fuels”? My oil and energy company investments have made me a lot of money over the last 3 years. Just check for yourself, President Biden does not sit on a single board of these private companies.

Report Add Reply

