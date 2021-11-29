For Lake Havasu City’s religious residents, the scent of a rose is sometimes a sign of blessings, or the presence of an angel. Next month, one of the city’s most familiar “angels” intends to make sure there are enough blessings — and roses — to go around.
June Merritt knows a thing or two about angels. Sometimes seen at locations throughout Havasu, wearing white robes and costume wings of her own, she might even be a convincing angel herself. On Dec. 14, she and three other Havasu locals are planning to dress as the heavenly host on a trek from Main Street to the English Village, distributing more than 400 roses to those they pass along the way.
Those roses, she said, were provided by Lake Havasu City Realtor Chad Nelson, of Coldwell Banker. Nelson provided Merritt with 33 dozen roses earlier this month in support of Merritt and her anticipated traveling companions, Havasu residents Debbie Eckelbarger, Sarah Taulli and Deanna Baker.
“We will have a wagon with more than 400 roses to give away to people as we walk on our way,” Merritt said in a letter to Today’s News-Herald this week. “I felt inspired by God to do a new ministry with the roses. Over the years I have noticed how God touches one life with a rose. The rose is a symbol of God’s love.”
Merritt asked Havasu residents this month for donations toward her endeavor, and she says Nelson was gracious in his support.
“We are so grateful … more than words can say for the roses,” Merritt said.
Nelson showed his support for Merritt’s efforts in a Nov. 17 Facebook post, after Merritt gifted him with a cake in appreciation of his donation.
“We love the Angel of Havasu,” Nelson said. “We are fortunate enough to help her out with the project. Keep spreading the positivity … Heaven knows this world needs it, and needs (Merritt).”
The angels’ walk on McCulloch Boulevard is expected to begin at about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Smith’s grocery store. From there, the companions travel west on Mesquite Avenue, before returning to McCulloch Boulevard in the area of Springberg McAndrew Park. The quartet will ultimately end their walk at the Blue Chair Restaurant in the English Village.
