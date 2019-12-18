While others protested in the streets on Tuesday night, Lake Havasu City remained quiet as the day arrived for debate over the impeachment resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Millions of Americans tuned in to watch the discussions on Wednesday. Mohave County also paid close attention to the debate, a county where 73.7% of voters checked Donald Trump’s box in the 2016 presidential election.
Virginia Buckalew, president of London Bridge Republican Women, was watching the debate Wednesday and voiced her distaste of the entire impeachment process thus far.
“It is absolutely a crime that they’re even doing this,” she said. She also described it as an attempt by the Democrats to undo the election, calling for a full trial in the Senate.
Buckalew thinks they need to hear from people like Schiff and Biden, saying, “We need to see the other side of this story.”
Rep. Paul Gosar was present at the debate, and spoke toward the tail end of the proceedings for 30 seconds.
“It’s obvious today that there’s an intense hatred from the Democrats of President Donald Trump. Why do they hate the man so much?” he said. “It’s sad. This is a shameful act, what we’re doing today. Shame on the Democrats. Shame on pursuing this.”
On Twitter, he posted a video to express his decision to vote no on the resolution, saying, “The only thing President Trump is guilty of is disrupting the status quo of Washington DC, which is exactly what he was sent to do.”
He also asked watchers to “make a list of those who voted to impeach President Trump, and like Santa, check your list twice, and don’t let them forget who’s been naughty and who’s been right.”
State Rep. Leo Biasiucci was on his way to Washington D.C. to attend a Mental Health Summit at the White House on Wednesday, but he caught “bits and pieces” during his layovers.
“In the clips I have been able to see,” he said, “it is obvious that the Democrats in the House have made up their mind a long time ago about impeaching our President. The moment he was elected, the plans for impeachment were started by the Dems.”
Despite that, Biasiucci said he is “confident that the American people are wise enough to see through the smoke and mirrors and they will re-elect President Trump in 2020.”
“This impeachment circus will die in the Senate,” he said.
Sen. Martha McSally said that if an impeachment process of the president is being talked about, “I think Arizonans want people to take it seriously and not have pure partisan motives.”
Her counterpart, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, agrees.
“Arizonans deserve a government that upholds our Constitutional values. Partisan politics have no place in addressing these serious allegations,” she said. When it comes to the Senate, Sinema said, “It is the duty of all senators — including myself — to avoid pre-judging facts or reaching conclusions.”
Havasu’s Joan McDermott, commissioner for the Arizona Veterans’ Service Advisory Commission, said she fully supports the Constitution. As she watched the debate on Wednesday, she said, “This is a really sad day, but I am really fearful of what will happen over the next year should it not pass.”
