Lake Havasu City and Willdan Financial Services hosted the first community stakeholder meetings about the ongoing utility rate study, to get some feedback and thoughts from the public early in the process.
Both Havasu’s water and sewer systems have millions of dollars with of maintenance projects expected over the next 10 years, and both also have millions of dollars worth of debt that they are paying off. City officials have been telling the City Council throughout the budgeting process this year that the current rates will not provide enough revenue to pay for water or sewer moving forward. So the rates will need to be adjusted soon.
But the details about exactly how those adjustments will be made is still an open questions, and one the city and its residents will be asked to consider throughout the course of the study.
Kevin Burnett, a Senior Project Manager at Willdan, kicked off the meetings with a presentation and led the discussion during the question and answer portion of the meeting. Burnett stressed that the study is still in its early stages and said the goal of the meeting is to hear from the public before diving into creating financial plans, rate designs, or other options for how to set Havasu’s water and sewer rates in order to pay for the maintenance and operation of each system.
“No decisions have been made at this point in time,” Burnett said. “We haven’t presented a financial plan to council yet, or provided rate options. These are just some of the ideas that are going around in our heads, and we are thinking about. This is the first stakeholder meeting of many, so we wanted to get some information and feedback from you all so we can appropriately convey that to council.”
Burnett said there will be more public discussions as the study proceeds over the next few months, and at least one more round of community stakeholder meetings like the two held on Monday. Burnett said the goal is to have options available for the City Council and public to consider in June, with a goal of instituting new rates in September or October.
During the presentation, Burnett reviewed the projected expenses for both water and sewer in the 10-year capital improvement plan in addition to debt payments for each system that the city must keep up with.
According to Willdan’s calculations, Havasu’s water will need about $13.6 million per year for capital improvement projects for the next 10 years, in addition to making two annual debt payments totaling $610,947. One of those debts will be paid off in 2027, and the other in 2030. The sewer system needs about $9.5 million per year over the next 10 years for capital projects, and must keep up with about $13.5 million in annual debt payments. Havasu’s sewer has a total of three outstanding debts, which are set to expire between 2035 and 2045.
Burnett’s presentation also reviewed the current water and sewer rates, and took a look at how those rates compare to similar cities throughout Arizona.
Burnett also brought up a few specific questions that he said Willdan is seeking to answer at this point in the process. He asked what citizens liked about the 2021 utility rate study, and what they didn’t like. He asked whether new rates for multifamily, condos and RV parks should be phased in over time to give home owners associations time to adjust their budgets accordingly.
He also asked for opinions about how to deal with the balance between a monthly base charge and flow rates that charge for actual use.
“The base charges are generally considered guaranteed income so you know how much money you have coming in every month,” Burnett explained. “The downside is the higher you make the base charge, the harder it is on the lower water volume residents. So it is giving a break for those who have higher water use because the more you get from the base charge, the less you are relying on the volume rate. So you are giving a bit of a break to those high volume users, at the expense of the lower volume users.”
A couple ideas
Burnett also asked for feedback about a couple initial ideas that Willdan is currently “batting around.” He said for water service they are considering setting up a higher base rate for customers who do not use any water in that particular month. He said the current water rates account for about 70% of revenue for the water system with base charges providing the remaining 30% of revenue. But he said about 80% to 90% of the costs to operate and maintain the water system are fixed and would not change at all based on the amount of use.
He said the goal of that approach would be to create more equity between vacation homes, part time residents, and residents who live in Havasu year round.
When it comes to sewer, Burnett said they are looking into setting a single flat rate for everyone within a particular customer class. He said opinions on that approach generally come down to how “equity” is defined. He said it can been seen as equitable that every home is paying the same amount for sewer services each month. But he said that could also be seen as not equitable by some, especially if they live by themselves and don’t discharge nearly as much into the sewer as the neighboring family with three kids.
Community feedback
About 20 residents attended the meetings on Monday, and nearly all of them took the opportunity to ask questions and provide their thoughts.
Many of the comments were from multiple family residents who are part of homeowners associations or RV parks. Those are the two types of customers that were most surprised by skyrocketing sewer rates when the utility rates adjusted in July 2021. Suggestions included instituting the new rates in January so the adjustment matches up with HOAs budgeting process, and implementing changes to multifamily properties more slowly so HOAs have more time to adjust their budgets and the fees they charge. One man suggested allowing a multifamily development to charge each resident individually for their utility use – rather than charging the development as a whole.
One man who lives in a single family home said he didn’t feel it would be fair for the city to slowly phase in changes for multiple family water and sewer bills if residents in a single family home don’t get the some considerations.
Other suggestions from citizens included splitting the commercial class for sewer services into at least two different classes – a high use class and a low use class. Another suggestion was to charge a single flat rate for water services, without taking into account the amount of water used by each customer. Another person said they don’t think that water conservation should be a major focus for these rates because Havasu already does a good job of conserving water.
How to weigh in
Burnett said the study has a stronger focus on community input than the one conducted two years ago during the pandemic.
“We are having a lot more stakeholder engagement this time around,” Burnett said. “So we are getting out in front and having a more thorough process.”
Although the first of the community stakeholder meetings is done, Burnett said they are still interested hearing the thoughts of citizens. City Manager Jess Knudson said citizens can provide their comments to the city by calling the city manager’s office at 928-453-4141. Knudson also invited people to come by Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager to give their input in person.
