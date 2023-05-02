Lake Havasu City and Willdan Financial Services hosted the first community stakeholder meetings about the ongoing utility rate study, to get some feedback and thoughts from the public early in the process.

Both Havasu’s water and sewer systems have millions of dollars with of maintenance projects expected over the next 10 years, and both also have millions of dollars worth of debt that they are paying off. City officials have been telling the City Council throughout the budgeting process this year that the current rates will not provide enough revenue to pay for water or sewer moving forward. So the rates will need to be adjusted soon.

