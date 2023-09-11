The Arizona Corporation Commission is expected to render a decision on whether to approve a proposed rate increase in favor of UniSource Electrical Services. But Lake Havasu City residents spoke largely in opposition to the move in a special meeting on Monday.

Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould led a gathering of dozens of Lake Havasu City residents, at the Mohave County library in Havasu. At that meeting, residents were given an opportunity to voice their concerns directly (via teleconference) with Administrative Judge Julia Matter in reference to a 14% rate increase that could take effect in February.

shutthe frontdoor

". . . . . . . UniSource rate increase looms." Looms?, there is no loom! The rate increase is in the books as the ACC shall not disappoint the ones whose campaign money put them on the commission. History repeats itself!

Judi Barrett

With all due respect to Mr. Bennet who said the following “I want to remind you that we have two essential services here: Water and electricity. What would we do if our electricity got shut off? Everything costs 20%-50% more than it did two years ago. And the electricity company has to pay for telephone poles, transformers, circuit breakers, wires and linemen.” He really doesn't know a lot about the rate increase. What he just said is that it doesn't matter how much Uni-Source wants or whether they need it, they have costs that have gone up and because of this, they should be given whatever they want. Mr. Bennett, please learn a little more than this. Learn that Uni-source ALREADY makes a pretty good income. Learn that their parent company's 2023 YTD net income has ALREADY increased 15%. That is just the beginning. Learn the facts prior to make general statements and fear mongering(blackouts, brownouts). Do you own stock in Fortis, the parent company?

