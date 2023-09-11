The Arizona Corporation Commission is expected to render a decision on whether to approve a proposed rate increase in favor of UniSource Electrical Services. But Lake Havasu City residents spoke largely in opposition to the move in a special meeting on Monday.
Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould led a gathering of dozens of Lake Havasu City residents, at the Mohave County library in Havasu. At that meeting, residents were given an opportunity to voice their concerns directly (via teleconference) with Administrative Judge Julia Matter in reference to a 14% rate increase that could take effect in February.
The rate increase was announced in November by UniSource parent company Tucson Electric Power. That plan will be submitted for review by the Arizona Corporation Commission on Thursday, with evidence and testimony presented at that hearing. UniSource and TEP officials have said the rate increase will raise average users’ electric bills by $18.52 per month beginning next year.
Monday’s public comment period was held simultaneously via teleconference in Lake Havasu City and in Tucson. In Lake Havasu City, about 30 people appeared at the meeting, about half of whom spoke against the proposed rate increase.
“UniSource doesn’t have a problem of income,” said Donkey Acres resident Deneen Wilhelmi. “They have a spending problem or mismanagement. I have solar panels at my place, and I produce more electricity than what I use … After a year, I’d like to know what they do with the money, and how much are they making.”
Havasu resident Shelly Fain also spoke against the proposed rate increase at Monday’s meeting.
“I applaud all the people that have gone to solar,” Fain said. “We are about to do that ourselves. I’m not sure at this point, but after the rate increase, I hope it helps. Rate increases come and go but not to this extent. It’s astounding, and it should be stopped. I’m hoping that the Arizona Corporation Commission does have some control, and is standing behind us, and has our backs.”
The proposed rate increase will be the company’s first in seven years. According to UniSource officials, the rate increase could help cover the cost of about $300 million in improvements to the company’s electrical grid since 2014. Those investments included the construction of new electrical substations, improvements to existing transmission and distribution systems, and critical maintenance improvements for generating electricity.
Company officials say UniSource has been under greater strain, with greater costs, than seven years ago. The company has seen an 8% increase in new residential and business customers within the past seven years, while peak demand on the company’s electric grid has increased 16% since 2014. And with ongoing inflation, consumer prices are now 27% higher than levels reflected in current rates.
Not all speakers at Monday’s meeting were set against the proposed rate increase. Havasu resident Ben Bennett also spoke on Monday.
“I have been a resident of Lake Havasu for 27 years,” Bennett said. “I want to remind you that we have two essential services here: Water and electricity. What would we do if our electricity got shut off? Everything costs 20%-50% more than it did two years ago. And the electricity company has to pay for telephone poles, transformers, circuit breakers, wires and linemen.”
With less money to pay its employees, Bennett described a scenario in which Havasu residents could spend days or longer without electricity in the event of a power outage. And with less money to purchase electricity from surrounding power grids, blackouts and brownouts may become commonplace, Bennett said. And in a region that often experiences daily summer temperatures of more than 110 degrees, a lack of electricity could have deadly consequences.
“That’s why I say that whatever we need to pay the electric company to give us services is cheap,” Bennett said. “A lot of you are probably paying $50 to $100 for your cell phone. That’s not an essential service. Electric is an essential services that we have to have.”
Bennett’s statements were met with groans of apparent frustration from others in attendance.
But as the company sees growing demand from customers, the rate increase may also represent an additional burden on customers who have already been subject to a new fee by UniSource earlier this year. In May, the UniSource applied a surcharge to customers, which UniSource officials have said would result in an average $11 increase to customers’ monthly electric bills. The surcharge, which will expire in December 2025, was implemented in an effort by UniSource to recuperate about $104 million in increased fuel and energy costs.
According to Johnson, however, some Havasu customers have seen unexpected increases as high as $700 on their monthly electric bills.
Dennis Cole has been a Lake Havasu City resident for the past eight years. Cole says that after the surcharge was applied, his electric bill nearly doubled.
“Up until late June, my bill was about $265,” Cole said. “I got the bill in July, and it was $488. I called UniSource to talk to them. They told me that we had so many days over 115 degrees … this is Arizona. It’s gonna be hot. It was hot last year too.”
Cole looked up weather throughout 2022 for comparison. According to Cole, the June temperatures were eight degrees cooler than last year, and temperatures in July saw little difference from July of last year. None of his research, he said, explained why his June 2023 electric bill was more than $220 more expensive.
“I’m okay with paying $220, or sometimes $300,” Cole said. “But when it goes up $220 for two months in a row, I think that’s pretty high. I don’t think that’s fair. And I am definitely against the rate increase. It’s pretty hard for older, retired people. I’m sure people at work have a harder time also, but I’m against it.”
UniSource serves about 80,000 customers in the Mohave County area. Tucson Electric Power serves more than 440,000 customers in the Tucson metropolitan area. Of that number, only three attended Monday’s meeting at Pima Superior Court in Tucson on Monday.
“It’s good to see people show up for this event,” said Supervisor Johnson after the meeting. “The scary part is seeing how prices have increased since last year. It’s not any hotter than last year. My own bill was just over $600 last month. I want the Arizona Corporation Commission to look at this issue, and make (UniSource) justify what it’s doing.”
According to Johnson, electric rates in the Havasu area have increased beyond anything he’s witnessed before. And no single form of residence or homeowner seems to be affected more than others - Between houses, condominiums and apartments, all appear to have seen their bills swell this summer.
“It almost makes it unattainable for people to have electricity,” Johnson said. “It has to be the surcharge … Kingman residents aren’t having the bills that we’re having in Havasu.”
Supervisor Gould hoped that the Arizona Corporation Commission will apply close scrutiny to UniSource’s proposed rate increase at this week’s hearing.
“The Corporation Commission always needs to take a hard look, and hold utility companies to the 10% profit limit they’re required to follow by law,” Gould said. “I’m not sure the commission always digs deep enough. Nobody likes rate increases, but it’s interesting what people are paying on their bills even when they have solar.
(2) comments
". . . . . . . UniSource rate increase looms." Looms?, there is no loom! The rate increase is in the books as the ACC shall not disappoint the ones whose campaign money put them on the commission. History repeats itself!
With all due respect to Mr. Bennet who said the following “I want to remind you that we have two essential services here: Water and electricity. What would we do if our electricity got shut off? Everything costs 20%-50% more than it did two years ago. And the electricity company has to pay for telephone poles, transformers, circuit breakers, wires and linemen.” He really doesn't know a lot about the rate increase. What he just said is that it doesn't matter how much Uni-Source wants or whether they need it, they have costs that have gone up and because of this, they should be given whatever they want. Mr. Bennett, please learn a little more than this. Learn that Uni-source ALREADY makes a pretty good income. Learn that their parent company's 2023 YTD net income has ALREADY increased 15%. That is just the beginning. Learn the facts prior to make general statements and fear mongering(blackouts, brownouts). Do you own stock in Fortis, the parent company?
