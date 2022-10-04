By Michael Zogg
Today’s News-Herald
The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition is close to solidifying the application and review process it will use to recommend which social service-focused projects and programs the city should award grant money to.
The coalition is a new advisory body created by the City Council to advise it on how to distribute up to $1 million that the council has set aside to fund sustainable local projects or programs meant to serve Havasu residents who were negatively affected by the covid pandemic. The grants will be available for any non-profit, business, or any other organization to apply for, but the council has said the money is meant to address food, housing, medical services, child care, senior adult care and services, or other social services. The money for the grants is part of the $8.5 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The coalition is scheduled to meet on Friday at noon to finalize both the application and the scoring rubric that will be used to evaluate each proposal, establish a timeline to guide the application and review process, and discuss ways the city can advertise the grant opportunity and application process.
During its meeting last week, the coalition reviewed a proposed application and rubric created by the city – based on comments made by the coalition during its first meeting. Applicants will be asked to fill out a narrative response to questions, submit budget information about the project and the organization requesting the funding, an evaluation method to track the progress and spending of the project for reporting purposes, and to submit letters of recommendation and/or memorandums of understanding with other local entities.
Coalition members were largely pleased with the proposed documents but suggested few changes during last week’s meeting.
Multiple coalition members said they believe the proposed application is asking the right questions, and that they like the scoring rubric as proposed. But the coalition asked that the two documents mirror each other more closely so it is clear which questions will be considered as part of the scoring in each category.
The coalition largely agreed on 10 priorities that will be considered in awarding the money:
1. It provides a solution to a public health or negative economic issue
2. It addresses a local need
3. The organization’s ability to leverage other funds
4. Community support of the organization
5. Goals, results, outputs/outcomes
6. The cost of the program verse the number of people served
7. The geographic service area
8. The organization has a well-established mission
9. Leadership and financial stability of the organization
10. Collaboration with other community-based agencies and the city
After some discussion, the coalition also decided last week that it intends to recommend the city award multiple grants with the money – so no single organization would be able to receive the full $1 million available. The coalition also agreed to establish a minimum application amount of $10,000, while noting that the minimum amount encourages organizations who may need less money for their initiative to band together with others to submit a joint application.
Last week the coalition also decided it would like all applications to be filled out and submitted electronically, in order to avoid handwritten applications that may be hard to read. It also requested that the city host a pre-application meeting that will allow interested applicants to ask questions and get clarification about what the coalition and the city is looking for.
Once the application and rubric are finalized and approved by the coalition, the city will be able to start advertising the grant and receiving applications. Although the timeline for receiving and vetting applications is still in progress, the city expects to allow 60 days for applications to be submitted – which would put the applications deadline sometime in mid-December. The coalition will then have several weeks to review the applications and score each individually, before coming back together to discuss the proposals sometime in early 2023.
The coalition’s goal is to be able to make its recommendations to the City Council in early next year, likely in February or early March. The City Council will then be responsible for awarding the grants.
