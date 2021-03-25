In Downtown Lake Havasu City, a popular dining establishments was among those hardest hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But after a slow withdrawal of state coronavirus restrictions, and an announcement Thursday by Gov. Ducey, the Red Onion may once again be in bloom.
The Red Onion remained open on Thursday afternoon with full occupancy. Tables were filled with diners both inside as well as on the restaurant’s patio, as servers bustled and carried trays of favorite dishes between the aisles. For the restaurant, and many like it, Thursday marked a possible return to normal – or something close to it.
“It feels good,” said Red Onion owner Steve Van Ella. “It was hell for businesses throughout the year, but no one wanted for their employees or customers to get sick. It’s been a fight all year long.”
In an April interview with Today’s News-Herald, Van Ella said the Red Onion’s sales plummeted by about $100,000 in the month since restrictions were first imposed. The restaurant, which once employed about 30 Havasu residents, was forced to cut all but six workers at the start of the pandemic. When the restaurant reopened for indoor dining, it was only under heavy restrictions imposed by the Arizona Governor’s Office.
Last March, the Arizona Governor’s Office issued an executive order prohibiting restaurants and bars from conducting normal business. Limited operations were still permitted with drive-up service and takeout drink orders, but traditional indoor restaurant dining was forbidden at restaurants like the Red Onion for the next several months.
“It’s been a really rough year,” Van Ella said. “It had a greater impact on Havasu, with us being a recreation and tourist area. The spring season is our biggest time of year, and it was devastating for us when the restrictions began.”
Initially, Van Ella said the restaurant could only remain open on weekends, while saving money on operating costs throughout the rest of the week. The Red Onion was permitted to reopen for indoor dining around July 4. Van Ella credited the city’s visitors from California for the survival of Havasu’s restaurant industry throughout the past year.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Van Ella said. “So many Californians started coming to Havasu because of the lockdowns in their state. They might have had a big part in keeping us afloat.”
