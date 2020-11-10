Ordering a carry-out cocktail from your favorite restaurant could become a relic of the covid-19 era before the pandemic comes to a close.
Restaurants in Arizona have been able to sell alcohol to-go in glass jars and plastic cups since Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order back in March during the height of the stay home orders. On Monday, Maricopa Superior Court Judge Pamela Gates ruled that the executive order is not legal because it contradicts existing state law passed by the legislature. As of Tuesday Ducey had not rescinded the order, and is reportedly considering appealing the ruling.
Sgt. Tom Gray said on Tuesday that the Lake Havasu City Police Department has not received any communication from the Governor’s Office or the Department of Liquor and Licensing about the latest court ruling.
“Until then, there will be no change in how the current liquor laws are enforced,” Gray said.
It is unclear if the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control has any change in enforcement planned. The department sent agents to several bars in Lake Havasu City in July to check for possible violations of Ducey’s executive order, which resulted in several establishments being asked to temporarily pause their dine-in service.
Even with the executive order still technically in place, several local restaurants have already stopped serving alcohol to-go. Owner Steve Van Ella said the Red Onion stopped on Monday. Mudshark has gone back to their pre-covid practice of selling growlers to-go, which it has a special license for, but has stopped selling six packs of beer, or a 16 oz beer to-go as it has been doing through the pandemic.
Thom Felke with Shugrue’s Restaurant Group said their restaurants would still sell to-go alcohol if requested, for as long as they are able, but there doesn’t seem to be much demand anymore.
“When all the restaurants were ordered to shut down it was a great thing that they provided for us,” Felke said. “We sold a lot of liquor to-go when we were doing curbside only. Particularly at Javelina Cantina we would sell growlers of margaritas and we had a team of servers and managers that were just killing it. But for us now, especially with boating slowing down a lot, we aren’t really seeing anybody coming in looking to get liquor to-go and we are not promoting it anymore. It isn’t part of our business model.”
Van Ella said the ability to sell alcohol to-go was also a big benefit to The Red Onion while dine-in service was suspended. But since dining rooms have opened back up he said most people seem to prefer to sit down for their food and drinks.
“The to-go liquor stuff has gone way down to hardly anything, which is OK with us,” Van Ella said.
Even though Shugrue’s family of restaurants may still sell a few more carry-out drinks before the issue is settled in court, Felke said he doesn’t expect the final ruling to impact the business much either way.
“As long as our restaurants are open and we are able to serve food inside and have indoor dining, we don’t need that component,” he said.
Arizona has already gone through a couple rounds of business closures and covid cases have been back on the rise for the last few weeks in Mohave County and throughout the state. Both Felke and Van Ella said it would be even more difficult to cope with future shutdowns if restaurants lose the ability to sell drinks to-go.
“It would have an impact, but God help us if we have to shut down again,” Felke said. “Hopefully we don’t have to face that.”
