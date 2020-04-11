Lake Havasu City employees are continuing to bear the brunt of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the closure of many local businesses. But as the crisis continues, business owners are showing employees they’re not alone.
Customers still lined the walkway in front of Scotty’s Broasted Chicken Friday afternoon, as employees cooked and served takeout meals for returning customers. Owner Scott Brennan hasn’t laid off a single employee throughout the crisis.
“(Scotty’s) has been open since 1991,” Brennan said. “We’ve never seen anything like this before. Times have been bad, but nothing like this. I haven’t laid anyone off … I’ve allowed employees to keep their normal hours, and I keep them doing normal stuff to help out.”
Through his suppliers, Brennan has been able to provide employees with supplies such as toilet paper and paper towels, as well as a continued income.
“Without them, I have nothing,” Brennan said. “This will turn around. Until it does, I’m showing how much I appreciate (employees’) support, just like they’ve supported me. I have some employees who have been with me a long time.”
As other, less fortunate businesses are forced to lay off dozens of workers during the pandemic, Brennan sympathized with Havasu workers who are struggling. “Keep fighting,” Brennan said. “Don’t give up. This is a test for all of us. Some people have it rougher than others. They’ve lost jobs and been laid off. But this too shall pass.”
At Juicy’s River Café, on Smoketree Avenue, manager Mark Nobbe says the restaurant is helping employees as much as it can – even those no longer on the restaurant’s payroll.
“We’ve been able to employ as many people as we can,” Nobbe said. “We had 45 workers (on March 27), when we listened to the elected officials. We went from 45 to about 10 or 12, about four of whom are full-time.”
When the restaurant was unable to employ its full staff, owners donated food — in boxes weighing as much as 40 pounds — to help employees through the crisis.
“They really appreciated it,” Nobbe said. “It keeps us in touch with those we can’t employ right now. We’re telling them, ‘We’re here for you, we want to help, and we can’t wait to have you back’. We’re trying to help them the way they helped us for so many years. We’re trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel, when we can bring everyone back.”
