Lake Havasu City’s restaurants are participating in the Havasu Restaurant Week which begins Sept. 18-27.
The event is being organized by Lake Havasu Hospitality Association and Sysco Foods.
Because of covid-19 guidelines, organizers recommend making reservations. The week allows residents the opportunity to try Havasu’s unique restaurants at the prices between $35 and $45, which includes a starter, an entree and a dessert. The price does not include tax, gratuity or beverages.
Participating restaurants include: Angelina’s Italian Kitchen, Babaloo Lounge, Barley Brothers Brewery, ChaBones, Four Clovers, Javelina Cantina, Jersey’s Bar & Grill, Mario’s Italian Restaurant, Martini Bay, Nikos Grill & Pub, Rebel BBQ, The Refuge Clubhouse, Shugrue’s, Turtle Grille. Additional restaurants will be announced as they are added at the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association’s website at lakehavasuhospitality.com.
