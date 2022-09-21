Havasu Restaurant Week 2022 is almost over and in the books.
Since this past Friday, 13 restaurants in the Lake Havasu City culinary world have taken part in the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association’s restaurant week. Havasu Restaurant week, inspired by a similar event that happens at the state level, is a 10-day event where restaurants encourage new customers to give them a try by creating a special fixed price menu item.
According to some of the participating restaurants, the event has already helped spread the word to new customers.
Gabby Viera works at Wild Coffee who is participating in the event for the first time this year. Viera says the local coffee shop was eager to be a part of restaurant week because of the opportunity it presented to reach new people who had never heard of Wild Coffee before.
“We have had a lot of people who just saw a flier for restaurant week and have never been before,” Viera said. “And now they’ve been coming regularly for the past few days.”
Wild Coffee’s restaurant week offering is a $15 menu that includes a drink choice between a large Americano with pumpkin cold foam or a large iced raspberry hibiscus lemonade. The deal also comes with a choice between a “my roots” bagel with cream cheese spread, avocado and tomato or a club sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Norm Nowak, the food and beverage director at Springs Dining in Havasu Springs, says it can be difficult to advertise for Havasu Springs because of its distance from Lake Havasu City.
However, even if people don’t come to the Springs Dining because it is restaurant week, customers are still enjoying the fixed price menu.
“The restaurant special that looks good—let’s go with that,” Nowak said.
Springs Dining is offering its customers a $25 menu that includes a choice between pork pot stickers or mozzarella cheese sticks as an appetizer and a choice between a full rack of St. Louis BBQ ribs or tempura coconut shrimp. Customers also can choose a beer or glass of wine.
