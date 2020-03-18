Arizona cities such as Phoenix and Tucson are preparing to shut down bars and restaurants this week as panic continues to surround a national viral epidemic. Lake Havasu City businesses, meanwhile, are changing their practices as they brace for uncertainty.
According to business owners, fewer people are dining out this week as Havasu residents seek to protect themselves during the recent coronavirus pandemic, and businesses could shift exclusively to take-out or delivery services to mitigate potential health risks associated with large gatherings of customers.
Rich Maltese, of Angelina’s Restaurant, is creating fliers to advertise his restaurant’s take-out services.
“We’re still here, and we’re still family,” Maltese said Wednesday. “We’ll make it through together. We’re working with limited staff, and we’re settling into a new groove with our schedule until it passes by.”
Angelina’s has stocked up on gloves, disposable food containers and cutlery to accommodate an increase in curbside take-out orders.
“Picking it up will be fast and easy,” Maltese said. “By doing this we’ll help the community, and still get food to the people who have been loving it for the past 28 years.”
According to Maltese, the restaurant could transition solely to take-out and delivery services. As of Wednesday, the restaurant’s dining room was still open for business, with the caveat that customers would have to wait to be seated as tables are cleaned and disinfected.
“This is all new to me,” Maltese said. “We’ve always done take-out, but now we’re geared up for it.
The mayor hasn’t said anything, but we’re gearing up for a change in that direction.”
Other restaurants anticipating such a transition include Shugrue’s, Barley Brothers, Javalina Cantina, Tavern 95 and Makai Café – collectively known as the Shugrue’s Restaurant & Brewery Group. The businesses have already implemented sanitization measures in their respective dining rooms, but they too are preparing for a possible shift to take-out only.
“We’re going based on what the news tells us,” said Shugrue’s Managing Partner Thom Felke. “We’re going day-by-day now, and shortly we could be doing carry-out only.”
If that happens, Felke says several of the businesses will offer special carry-out menus for customers.
“A lot of our winter visitors have left, and our regulars are feeling concerns from the news,” Felke said. “It’s unfortunate, but we hope to get through this together. There’s so much uncertainty right now for employees, or how long (indoor dining) could be closed down. The biggest obstacle is planning for it.”
According to Felke, this is the only time the businesses have ever faced a challenge like the coronavirus epidemic.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” Felke said. “We hope this will be the only time in our lives everyone will have to go through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.