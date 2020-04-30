Gov. Doug Ducey announced possible plans this week to begin reopening businesses throughout the state, and Lake Havasu City restaurants are cautiously optimistic.
As Ducey’s stay-at-home order continues at least through May 15, he tentatively announced the possibility of allowing restaurants to reopen their respective dining rooms to customers. The governor announced Wednesday that despite the crisis, he feels comfortable enough with current control measures to allow businesses deemed “nonessential” last month to conduct limited business. Restaurants, which have already been operating at limited capacity since the end of March, could be allowed to open their dining rooms to customers this month.
“The best case scenario, according to the (restaurant) industry, would be May 12,” Ducey said at Wednesday’s press conference. Despite the possibility of reopening, those restaurants may be subject to stricter health regulations than when the crisis first began.
“When you walk into one of those opened restaurants for dine-in, it will be a different experience,” Ducey said.
According to Lake Havasu City restaurant owner Tim Shugrue, it remains to be seen what form those additional health requirements will take.
“We’re hoping to open by the twelfth,” Shugrue said. “We listened to the governor just yesterday, and it would be great for us. But things have obviously changed. When we open, we’re going to keep social distancing measures, with less occupancy … they’ll tell us what the guidelines will actually be when we’re allowed to reopen, and what to do.”
Restaurants including Barley Bros, Javalina Cantina, Tavern 95, Makai Café and Shugrue’s Restaurant, will maintain increased safety measures for several months after opening, Shugrue said.
“We have a lot of employees coming in to help with takeout orders and cleaning,” Shugrue said. “The restaurant has never been cleaner, and it’s going to stay that way.”
In late March, Gov. Ducey ordered all restaurants in Arizona to eliminate dine-in service, and adopt drive-through, takeout or delivery service only for their respective customers. The move has led to a decline in business for restaurants statewide, and has resulted in job loss for hundreds of restaurant workers throughout Havasu.
Many of Shugrue’s employees have felt the brunt of the crisis. Even after the governor’s order is lifted – at least in part – hiring those employees back will be a slow process.
“It’s hit us really hard,” Shugrue said. “March, April and May are three of our busiest months. (The crisis) has hurt us pretty bad, but it is what it is. And it’s not just us … everyone is dealing with it. We’ve stayed in touch with almost all of our employees. We’re hoping to get most of them back, but when we open, it will only be at 50% capacity. I’m hoping that by the end of the summer, we’ll be back at full blast and we’ll be able to get everyone back to work.”
At Havasu’s La Vita Dolce, owners are optimistic but uncertain of a May 12 opening. The restaurant has offered takeout and delivery service since the stay-at-home order began.
“If we do reopen, it will be with very limited seating,” said co-owner Chad Peters. “We’re concerned for our customers and employees, and we’re doing what we can to keep everyone safe.”
According to Peters, the crisis has had a substantial impact on business, but any reopening would require caution.
“Every day, we’re doing what business we can and feeding the people who need to be fed,” Peters said.
La Vita Dolce co-owner Monique Day says even after reopening, it will be a long time before the restaurant returns to business as usual.
“Until there’s a vaccine, or a cure, it won’t go back to the way it used to be,” Day said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.