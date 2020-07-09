The restaurant industry has seen a lot of rule changes this year as the pandemic continues to gain speed locally and statewide. Now, they’re preparing to meet new requirements set by Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest executive order, which slashes restaurant capacity in half.
During a press conference Thursday, Ducey announced a new executive order, which goes into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday. According to the order, all restaurants with indoor seating are required to operate at less than 50 percent of the permitted fire code occupant load. It also requires restaurants to ensure tables are socially distanced, which includes outdoor seating areas. All buffets, cafeteria style and self-serve food bars will be closed as well.
Enforcement is left to county health inspectors if restaurants decide to ignore the new rules. But for many local restaurants, that won’t be an issue.
Jazmin Wayman, manager of Shogun, said they’ll be assessing what adjustments need to made to follow the newest order, but they’re willing to do what is necessary for public health, she said.
“It’s been difficult because we are unlike any other restaurant in Havasu,” she said, noting the sushi bar, lounge area, teppanyaki grills and booth seating throughout the restaurant. In addition to splitting up tables and spacing customers out, they’ve decided to close for lunches, instead operating from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
What makes the regulations even more difficult, she added, are customers who’d rather not comply, mentioning California visitors in addition to residents that refuse to wear a mask or social distance.
Potential customers and staff members who refuse to comply have been turned away at Juicy’s, where owners Michael and Sharon Bradley are focusing on the big picture when it comes to the recent rule changes.
“We have no problem accommodating the new change, just as we have the other changes,” Michael Bradley said. “The thing that is most important to me is that our customers are happy, comfortable, and safe. So we’ll bite the bullet.”
The restaurant industry is “mean and nasty,” he said, and he’s been in it for 44 years.
“I’ve been confronted with anything you can imagine, and there hasn’t been a single thing I haven’t made into a success,” Bradley said.
That limit does not affect outdoor dining where the risk of spreading the virus is less. But the rules do remain in place for six-foot distancing between tables.
And the latest order makes clear that any area beneath a roof counts as indoor dining, even if the entire side of the restaurant is open to the outdoors.
Finally, the order also has a specific requirement on patrons, requiring them to be wearing a mask any time they are not seated at their table. It also prohibits people from standing around in groups, whether to wait for a table or simply go to the bathroom, and encourages the use of reservations.
The governor denied that in allowing restaurants to remain open for in-house dining even while he is telling people to stay at home when possible is providing Arizonans with a mixed message.
“I prioritized that you are safer at home,’’ Ducey said.
“If you’re not home, you’re safer outside,’’ he continued. “If you’re not outside, you’re safer in a place with fewer people.’’
But Ducey said that shuttering restaurants for dine-in services, the way he did before, is not an option.
“What I’ve said is we want to protect lives and, to the best of our ability, protect livelihoods,’’ he said. Ducey said, though, that when he is in doubt “we’re going to err on the side of protecting lives.’’
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.