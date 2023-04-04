A local barbeque joint is planning to set up a second location in Lake Havasu City as part of a unique proposed development that would bring a small food truck court to the lakeside portion of Swanson Avenue commonly known as restaurant row.
Rebel BBQ Owner Rudy Candito is seeking a conditional use permit for his 0.34 acre property at 201 Swanson Ave. that would allow four mobile food vendors, a 15-by-20 foot shade structure, and a small 18-by-40 foot building. The building would include restrooms, a bar, and space for Rebel BBQ itself. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing during its Wednesday meeting to consider granting the conditional use permit.
Rebel BBQ started in Blythe, California 13 years ago and opened a second location in Lake Havasu City about four years later. Now the barbeque restaurant is ready for a third location.
Candito said he wanted to do something a little different for his second location in Havasu. He said he originally wanted to build a scaled down version of The Churchill in Phoenix – a semi-enclosed warehouse-type structure housing multiple restaurants and food vendors. But those plans proved too costly.
“When it got up to about $2.5 million I was done with that,” Candito said. “So I had to scale it down.”
Instead, the proposal is more of an open-air food court where patrons can pick up food from Rebel BBQ or one of four other food trucks on the property. Candito said he also plans to have a fresh water commercial ice machine so they will be able to sell fresh bagged ice. The permanent building would also provide restrooms for the development along with a bar. Candito said it will either be a full bar, or a beer and wine bar, depending on which type of liquor license he is able to obtain.
The planned shade structure will provide a cool place to dine, and Candito said he plans to have outdoor games like bean bag toss and Jenga available in the courtyard as well.
“People with families can come out,” Candito said. “If they want different types of food they can have a beer, some tacos and some barbeque while they hang outside and play some games. It’s a place to be.”
Candito said he doesn’t know yet which vendors he would be sharing the food court with, but he wants the space to offer a wide variety. He said if the conditional use permit is approved, he will start gauging interest as the property gets closer to opening up.
“Once the time comes I will be putting an ad out and accepting applications for food trucks,” he said. “So then I’ll be able to figure out who I want to put in there. But I’m looking for foods of different nationalities.”
Candito said the building that would house Rebel BBQ will, itself, serve more as an immobile food truck than an actual restaurant. He said there will be no dining room inside, just a place to store and prepare the food along with a lobby area for customers to place their order.
“I am still going to be doing my cooking up on Acoma at the other location – all of the smoking, making all my sides and everything else,” Candito said. “Then we will just ship everything down.”
He said early plans for the property were for five food trucks with one for Rebel BBQ as well. But Candito said when he decided to build permanent restrooms rather than bring in bathroom trailers, it ended up making more sense to expand on the building to include the bar and food truck-sized area for the restaurant.
Candito described it as a metal building with a country feel.
If everything goes according to plan, the location could open as early as this summer. Candito said if the conditional use permit is approved on Wednesday, the architects will work on finalizing the designs. Those designs will then go through the design review process with Havasu city staff.
Candito said he hopes to be able to start construction in June, and his goal is to be open by mid-summer if possible.
The commission meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.