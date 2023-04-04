Restaurateur plans food truck court on Swanson Avenue

This 3D rendering shows a ground-level view of the proposed food court at 201 Swanson Avenue that would house a second location for Rebel BBQ, four food trucks, a bar, and restrooms along with shade.

 Rendering by Sellberg Associates

A local barbeque joint is planning to set up a second location in Lake Havasu City as part of a unique proposed development that would bring a small food truck court to the lakeside portion of Swanson Avenue commonly known as restaurant row.

Rebel BBQ Owner Rudy Candito is seeking a conditional use permit for his 0.34 acre property at 201 Swanson Ave. that would allow four mobile food vendors, a 15-by-20 foot shade structure, and a small 18-by-40 foot building. The building would include restrooms, a bar, and space for Rebel BBQ itself. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing during its Wednesday meeting to consider granting the conditional use permit.

6
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.