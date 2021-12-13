Retail stores across the country are just getting back to normal holiday shopping, but stores in Lake Havasu City have remained mostly unscathed by the pandemic and appear poised to experience an even more profitable holiday season this year.
Sales tax numbers for Lake Havasu City seem to indicate the previous two years have been good for Havasu retail stores despite the global pandemic. In the first quarter of this fiscal year retail businesses produced a total of $4,933,686 in sales tax. That is 8.4 percent up from the previous year. Assuming this trend continues, Havasu businesses should have a very happy holiday.
Fears of low stocks and empty shelves due to a clogged supply chain also don’t appear to be affecting local shops.
Steve Hawkins, owner of Sanchez Hawkins Fine Jewelers, says that so far this season his stores numbers are double what they were last year, a year that already had record breaking sales. The most popular items in the store Hawkins says are stud earrings, diamond bracelets and color stone bracelets.
“Jewelers nationwide have been busy,” Hawkins said. “I think that jewelry is unlike anything else in that it is so meaningful and can be passed down from generation to generation. So I think more people are realizing that and getting back to more traditional things.”
Further down McCulloch Boulevard, Laila Morris, owner of Our Shabby Shack and The Book Exchange, says that holiday shopping has been as strong as ever. She said the pandemic didn’t hurt seasonal sales last year. In fact, it may have helped the bottom line for local retailers, she says, as more people stayed home and shopped locally for their gifts.
Beverly Biddinger is one such shopper who says she wanted to make sure to shop local this year. Biddinger said she began her Christmas shopping for four on Dec. 1 and hasn’t had any trouble getting any products.
“It is going wonderfully,” Biddinger said. “I am making sure to shop at small businesses and for that I love walking down McCulloch.”
Morris says that all the holiday stock was on display at the Shabby Shack by Nov. 11 and as soon as it was put on the store floor customers started buying.
“I think a lot of people were nervous about being able to get things,” Morris said.
Aside from consumers being concerned about getting their hands on products in time for the holiday, it appears that holiday shopping pre-Thanksgiving is a trend that is catching on all over.
Katherine Cullen of the National Retail Federation told Cronkite News that the Thanksgiving weekend rush is “not the kickoff to the season that it used to be.”
“We consider it more of the halfway point,” said Cullen. “But it’s something that consumers really enjoy as part of their Thanksgiving tradition.”
Hitendra Chaturvedi, a professor in supply chain management at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business, also told Cronkite news that it’s an acceleration of a trend that was seen in previous holidays.
“That same trend that was happening even before covid – where people are going online and a lot more Black Fridays are happening in September – just accelerated,” said Chaturvedi, “Eighty-five percent of the U.S. population would have done their holiday shopping by Cyber Monday.”
