Downtown Catalyst 3d rendering

This rendering shows a birds’ eye view of the proposed park from the southeast corner of the lot where Pima Wash meets McCulloch Boulevard. Querio Drive is shown along the top of the image, with McCulloch Boulevard on the left hand side.

 Rendering by Dig Studios

Lake Havasu City staff is reviewing the final designs for the downtown catalyst project, which are expected to be completed and put out for bids early next Fiscal Year which kicks off July 1.

If everything goes according to plan, construction could begin this spring after the event season wraps up.

