Lake Havasu City staff is reviewing the final designs for the downtown catalyst project, which are expected to be completed and put out for bids early next Fiscal Year which kicks off July 1.
If everything goes according to plan, construction could begin this spring after the event season wraps up.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said on Monday that Dig Studios has submitted final designs for the planned park at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive in the Main Street area of downtown Havasu. City staff received the plans last week, and are reviewing them before they are finalized.
“I’m going to call them our 99% completion documents, because there is still some review work to be done by both our engineering department and developmental services department,” Keane said during the Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Monday.
Keane said once the construction documents are reviewed and finalized by city staff, Havasu will be ready to put the project out for bids. The City Council has requested that the full scope of the designs be put out for bids, although the council has indicated that it may decide to reduce the scope of the project depending on the cost.
According to cost estimates from Dig Studio this spring, full build out is expected to cost about $2.7 million. The city still has $815,000 earmarked for this project left in prize money from America’s Best Communities competition in 2017. Havasu is also hoping to receive a $1 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to help pay for the project. Arizona State Parks & Trails has given its approval for that grant, but the city is still waiting to hear back from the National Parks Service.
Keane said the project is expected to be out for bids for about 6 to 7 weeks, then staff will evaluate the bids that are received and make a recommendation that will be brought to council for approval.
“By the time we finish the review and get it out to bid, we wouldn’t be able to start construction until really the start of our event season – which I don’t believe is the right time to do this project,” Keane said. “So my recommendation will be to start construction right after Desert Storm next spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.