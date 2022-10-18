Jim Komick

Jim Komick (right) is pictured here with his uncle Ken Komick. The pair have been the driving force behind Komick Enterprises’ Havasu Riviera development. Jim Komick died unexpectedly last Friday, but family and business partners say they are committed to completing Jim’s vision for Havasu Riviera Marina and Riviera’s residential development.

 Courtesy of the Komick family

Jim Komick, president of the company developing Havasu Riviera and a number of other high profile projects in Lake Havasu City, died on Friday, according to friends and family.

Komick was president of Komick Enterprises. He died at his home in Manhattan Beach, California, according to a statement from family members and Desert Land Group, the partner company behind the Havasu Riviera project.

