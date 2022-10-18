Jim Komick, president of the company developing Havasu Riviera and a number of other high profile projects in Lake Havasu City, died on Friday, according to friends and family.
Komick was president of Komick Enterprises. He died at his home in Manhattan Beach, California, according to a statement from family members and Desert Land Group, the partner company behind the Havasu Riviera project.
The statement said Komick died unexpectedly, but it did not provide a cause of death.
Of all the developments Komick Enterprises was involved with, he was particularly fond of the long-planned Havasu Riviera project.
“In Jim’s words, ‘Riviera is a community never to be replicated again in the desert southwest and something that will truly stand the test of time,’” the statement said. “The impact and legacy Jim has created will live on forever with his family, friends and with the communities he has developed.”
The company said it is committed to completing Komick’s vision for Havasu Riviera and the associated marina.
“Jim was a true visionary in the real estate and development industry and helped change the face of Lake Havasu City forever,” the statement said.
Komick originally came to Lake Havasu City in 2001, where he partnered with his uncle Ken Komick to acquire and develop Havasu Foothills Estates. He graduated from Arizona State University and went on to work in the family business, repositioning and building out a 400 space RV resort in the White Mountains of Arizona. From there, he developed the Hidden Shores Village RV Resort near Yuma, which he continued to operate.
Komick is survived by his wife, Teresa, daughters Mary and Carly, son Patrick, and mother, Ann, along with a large extended family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.