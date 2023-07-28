A new “watercross” racing event will make its debut in Lake Havasu City this weekend, at the Havasu Riviera Marina.
The event began Friday afternoon with racer registration and tech inspections, followed by a “Meet the Pros” event that began Friday evening. Throughout this weekend, the location is expected to host day-long personal watercraft races, under the banner of Long Beach, California-based Full Throttle Water X.
Full Throttle Water X is a relatively new racing organization, with nine events since the organization began last year. Until now, those events have taken place primarily at California locations including Havasu Landing, Wheatland, Bakersfield and Long Beach. This weekend, Full Throttle will host its pre-qualifying races at Havasu Riviera Marina, and is scheduled to return to the venue in October for the organization’s Pro Watercross International Cup.
“I love it here,” said Full Throttle Race Director Deegan Newton. “It’s hot, but this is the best place for jet skiing. It’s the home of the jet ski.”
Longtime Parker resident Clayton Jacobson II famously built the first functional personal watercraft in the Lake Havasu City area almost 60 years ago. Despite a protracted legal battle with Kawasaki Motors over the invention, Jacobson is widely credited among personal watercraft enthusiasts as the “father” of the Jetski - And Lake Havasu, its birthplace.
Lake Havasu has for decades remained a choice destination for personal watercraft enthusiasts worldwide; hosting personal international championships and events each spring and fall. And according to Newton, Full Throttle Water X will be sure to draw a crowd.
“We’re expecting 95 to 100 participants this weekend,” Newton said. “We should easily have about 150 spectators per day. Events will have kids 10 to 14, women, men and people competing on a professional level. It’s going to be like supercross on the water.”
Newton says that Havasu Riviera Marina staff have been instrumental in making this weekend’s event happen.
“The Havasu Riviera has been the most helpful venue we’ve raced at to date,” Newton said. “It’s been very great to work with them, and we want to keep coming back.”
Practice sessions are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with races starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday races will begin at 9 a.m.
Admission to the event will be free, with a $15 fee for parking at the venue.
