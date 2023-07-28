Full Throttle Water X

Full Throttle Water X race organizer Deegan Newton performs a test run of this weekend's racing circuit at Havasu Riviera Marina.

A new “watercross” racing event will make its debut in Lake Havasu City this weekend, at the Havasu Riviera Marina. 

The event began Friday afternoon with racer registration and tech inspections, followed by a “Meet the Pros” event that began Friday evening. Throughout this weekend, the location is expected to host day-long personal watercraft races, under the banner of Long Beach, California-based Full Throttle Water X.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.