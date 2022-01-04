Developers at Havasu Rivera are seeking approval to build townhomes on the lot that was set aside for a resort or hotel in the original plans.
Desert Land Group’s request for a planned development rezone of 2250 Marina View Avenue will be considered by the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission today and, if approved, the commission will also consider a preliminary subdivision plat for the property.
The 2.31 acre lot is currently zoned as Mixed Use-General which allows a variety of commercial uses along with multifamily residential above the ground floor, but the developers are requesting the zoning change to Mixed Use Neighborhood/Planned Development that would retain the previously approved maximum building height of 60 feet and ensure that the project will be developed with townhomes as laid out in the site plan submitted to the city.
The lot is part of the Marina View neighborhood in Havasu Riviera, which is already mostly zoned as a mixed use-neighborhood with the rest of the land already developed and sold as single family lots.
The original plans for Marina View set aside the 2.31 acres for a resort. Last year Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden told Today’s News-Herald that they tried to attract a resort or a scaled down hotel to move into that location but were unable to find enough interest to move forward. Gorden said most of the hotel operators the developers spoke to either wanted to be right on the highway for improved visibility, or right on the water for direct access to the lake.
The current plan is to build 17 townhomes on the lot in two and three-unit buildings. According to the submitted site plan, each unit would be two stories tall with an attached garage, and would also include a private driveway and private utilities.
City staff is recommending approval of both the rezone request, and the preliminary subdivision plat for 2250 Marina View Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider both requests in separate public hearings during its meeting at 9 a.m. today in the Council Chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The commission will vote to recommend either approval or denial of the requests, which will then be forwarded to the City Council for a final decision at a future council meeting.
(0) comments
