After a series of soft openings last year slowly introduced the public to Havasu Riviera Marina’s services and facilities as they came online, the Riviera is ready to hit the ground running in year two.
“Last year was a year of firsts,” said Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden. “We opened the road and the launch ramp for Memorial Weekend. Then by the Fourth of July we had a few slips available. Then by Labor Day we added the fuel docks and the marina store. So we got through that whole first summer and it just steadily got busier. For us, it was a good way to get our staff up to speed and trained.”
Gorden said construction continued at the facility after boating started slowing down in the fall. The marina itself had about 44 slips over Labor Day weekend last year, but there are now a total of 220 slips heading into year two.
Gorden said those slips include about 50 courtesy slips for people to use to come visit the store or eventually the restaurant in the Riviera. He said the marina itself also holds a handful of slips that it makes available for short term leases, or to provide space for boats during special events. About 75% of the slips are for long term leases of at least a year. But Gorden said the year-long leases can also be subleased out through the marina when they are not being used.
“That opens up quite a bit of transient slip availability,” Gorden said. “A lot of folks aren’t here all the time. They just want their slip for the week or the few weeks that they are here.”
Gorden said the developers have also finished up some work on the store since Labor Day, and they have added another restroom and shower building. He said work has also been done to tidy up the shorelines around the marina with some slope stabilization and creating the first beaches at the facility with white sand.
“We are using the same sand that Lake Havasu State Park uses that has been so popular through the years,” Gorden said.
Work is currently finishing up on a smaller stretch of beach closest to the docks and the store that will be available for use this summer. That beach area is expected to expand in the future.
Now that phase one of Riviera Marina is more or less complete, work will begin on phase two heading into this summer.
Gorden said the main focus of phase two will be to finish up the marina with more docks for another 200 boat slips. That will bring the total slips in the marina up to 420 once completed.
Gorden said a few additional slips could come available during the summer, but most of the second phase of docks likely won’t be available until the fall.
“The marina itself will continue to grow and fill in with docks and boats as the year goes on,” Gorden said.
Gorden said phase two will also include continued work along the Rivera’s shorelines, and an additional parking lot. He said the goal is to have all of the phase two construction finished by the end of 2023.
Once phase two is complete, all that will be left to build in the marina’s long rang plans is a restaurant and a dry boat storage facility that will include a concierge service. Work isn’t expected to begin on either project until at least early 2024 – after phase two construction is finished.
Gorden said the developers want to finalize the restaurant and bar’s operator, so they can bring them on board before designs and construction get underway.
“We have been waiting for the right operator who is going to operate that restaurant,” Gorden said. “We can build the building and be their partner, but at the end of the day we want to bring in somebody that has experience in the restaurant and bar space, and is committed to a vision out here on the water. We are working with someone right now that we are excited about. We will see how that plays out over the next couple months, and hopefully we can get that ball rolling sooner than later.”
