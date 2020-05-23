Boaters will have to wait a while longer before launching from Havasu Riviera State Park, despite an initial goal of August for the grand opening.
“Covid-19 challenges” have pushed the opening of the launch ramp and state park to the spring of 2021, Desert Land Group’s Mychal Gorden said.
“With everything that has happened, and the challenges of getting work done right now, we did not want to start construction and have the opening of a marina project in the low traffic winter season,” Gorden said. “Once we start construction in the next 60 days, we will have a more definitive timeline we can share and dates for an opening in the spring of 2021.”
Gorden added that getting through meetings, coordination, approvals, and overall progress has been slowed by the pandemic in recent months.
While residential development at the Riviera project continues to make progress, the state park portion still has a ways to go before it can be opened to the public.
Grading of the site has been completed, and the launch ramp was installed more than two years ago. According to Gorden, the infrastructure needs to be extended throughout the site — like water, sewer, and dry utilities. Drive lanes, parking lots, concrete and landscaping are included in the site work yet to be completed, as well as the vertical construction of the entry station, bathrooms and marina store.
Admission prices and acceptance of annual passes are not solidified yet, either.
“The final details and structure regarding costs and annual passes has been submitted to Arizona State parks, and they are reviewing them,” Gorden said. Michelle Thompson of Arizona State Parks & Trails said she coordinated with the developers, Gorden and Jim Komick, to provide answers to the News-Herald’s questions.
“Considering the challenges of covid-19, we are pleased to have made continued progress on the project and have had continued coordination and support from Arizona State Parks,” Gorden said. “As we push into the summer, we are excited to get the final construction efforts underway and look forward to bringing this project to the public in 2021.”
