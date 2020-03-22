Havasu Riviera taking shape

The finish line is in sight for Havasu Riviera’s first neighborhood.
Construction crews started putting in the streets on Tuesday in the neighborhood that will be known as Marine View – the first neighborhood in the Riviera tentatively expected to hit the market in the next couple months. At the same time, workers were also finishing up grading pads and roads, as well as finishing up utility work in the neighborhood on Tuesday.
“The infrastructure is just finishing,” said Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden. “Water and sewer are in the ground, dry utilities are in the ground, storm drainage is in, and now we are starting to put the streets together. So pouring our first street today was a big step for the project.”
Gorden said the streets in Marine View are expected to take about four to six weeks to complete, and will hopefully be completed by May. The streets are entirely concrete, as opposed to the more commonly used asphalt roads in Lake Havasu City. Gorden said full concrete roads are becoming more popular in storage units and condos, but this will be the first subdivision with concrete roads.
Gorden said the cost for concrete is about 25 percent more upfront, but they hope to save money in the long run on maintenance.
“It is more durable,” Gorden said of the decision to go with concrete. “It has a lot longer lifespan so you don’t have the maintenance and the maintenance cost associated with asphalt in the desert and it just creates a really classy, fresh, clean look to the project as well.”
“It lowers the overall HOA that the homeowners will be paying, long term, to repave the streets,” added Jim Komick, owner of Komick Enterprises.
Once the streets are finished, Komick said the final steps will be to finish up the landscaping, gates and monumentation before heading to the market.
Neighborhoods
The Riviera will eventually include a total of eight neighborhoods.
Gorden noted that each neighborhood has a unique view of Lake Havasu depending on exactly where it is situated.
“We are being really careful as we are doing all of our planning and engineering to make sure that we are trying to preserve the views as best as we can,” Komick said.
Marine View is the closest neighborhood to the boat launch site, and includes 75 single family lots along with plans for a grouping of 21 or 22 townhomes, Gorden said. Neighborhoods will be developed in order, starting near the future boat launch and heading south towards SARA Park before ultimately turning west and heading back towards the lake.
“We didn’t intend to divide it up like this, but just the way the topography worked and our planning worked, it has kind of turned into eight neighborhoods and on average they are turning out to be about 75 lots apiece,” Komick said. “In all, that adds up to about 600 home sites.”
Although development is furthest along in Marine View, construction is currently underway in two more neighborhoods with master grading taking place across the Chemehuevi Wash in Ren Cove, which will be the second neighborhood to hit the market, as well as a third neighborhood up the kill from Ren Cove that has yet to officially be named.
Gorden said in addition to the grading, Unisource has been working to bring power to all three neighborhoods and has already finished with most of the underground power. He said Unisource is currently working to connect that underground power to powerlines, while also doing some off-site work to connect overhead poles to infrastructure in town.
“They are in the middle of putting all of the power in right now, and they are moving pretty quickly on it, actually,” Gorden said.
A peek behind the hills
Due to its isolation from nearby roads, and a limited view from Lake Havasu itself, the Riviera has become something of a mystery to locals.
“Since people can’t get out here and you can only see so much of it from the water, people don’t really have a sense of what is going on out here,” Gorden said. “Everyone we have talked to, and I’m sure everyone you guys have talked to, doesn’t really understand what it happening. Is anything happening? It is fun when we get people out here and they see the amount of activity and progress.
“When we drive them around and they see the scale and the magnitude of the project people are blown away because they don’t really know what to expect. A lot of people are excited about it, and they don’t even really know what they are excited about. That excitement is validated any time we get someone out to the site.”
Desert Land Group had been planning to start bringing people out to the property in groups on Saturday to unveil the progress that has been made and to help kick off marketing for Marine View and other neighborhoods. Gorden said they sent out an invitation for the events last week and they quickly hit capacity with 270 people signing up in less than three hours.
Although interest in the development is high, Desert Land Group had to change its roll-out plans this week as public response to the coronavirus pandemic has reached new heights with recommendations to cancel all gatherings of 10 or more.
But Desert Land Group has come up with a work-around to continue to move toward the market.
“Since we can’t get people out here in big groups right now, we are going to do some stuff online, digitally, to let everybody see what is happening, share the progress, share what is going on, and start to educate them on the product that is coming to market, the pricing, and information on what is going on,” Gorden said. “We are excited to do that, we are just changing our approach a little bit this week.”
Desert Land Group has been operating with the goal of opening up Marina View for sale sometime in April. Gorden said on Tuesday that he is still unsure how the situation with COVID-19 will affect that timeline.
“We are playing that by ear right now,” he said. “Obviously it is still so early with what is going on. Every day and every hour is changing. So we are going to continue to roll out our marketing efforts, talk to people, and share what is going on with the project and continue to move forward towards selling this project in April and May. That is still our goal, but whether it delays that I don’t know and we won’t know for a while.”
“Whether we can have a big, grand opening or not, or we just have to slowly continue to roll it out with individual showings, it is a moving fluid piece right now,”Komick added.
