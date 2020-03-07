Havasu Riviera is still closed to the public due to ongoing construction and heavy machinery, but a select group of interested home buyers will finally have the opportunity to explore the area for a couple hours later this month.
Kally Butler with Desert Land Group said the first bulk package site, comprised of a minimum of six sites, has been sold out at the Riviera to an investor/builder who will start building spec homes in preparation for the Rivera’s residential neighborhoods hitting the market. Butler said another bulk package site is in escrow.
The sale of individual lots is expected to kick off sometime in mid-April, but Desert Land Group is planning to give an early look at the residential lots with tours, starting on Feb. 21, that will be available to people who have signed up on the Rivera’s interest list at desertlandgroup.com.
“They have been on the interest list for years and years, so we definitely wanted to accommodate those people first because they have been loyal.
They have been waiting for this,” Butler said. “We are giving people two hours to just walk the site, see what they like, what kind of views, they might bring a builder. I think you can bring up to four people maximum, and you have to sign them up with the event.”
Although construction is still underway at the Riviera, Butler said the lots are graded and more or less ready to go other than a few finishing touches like paving the streets.
“Eventually we will have it more open to the public, but right now we just can’t because it is pretty dangerous to be down there,” she said.
Residential Rivera
Once underway, Havasu Riviera will include one of the largest residential developments in town with a total of about 600 single family homes spread throughout eight brand new neighborhoods.
The first phase of the development will include three neighborhoods totaling about 200 single family residences and around 40 townhomes, according to Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group. The first neighborhood to hit the market will be Marina View at Havasu Rivera, which is expected to start selling in mid-April with the other two neighborhoods following throughout the next year.
Gorden said planning for the other five neighborhoods is already underway, and will begin construction as activity level and economic conditions allow.
