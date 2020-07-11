While it’s been in place for months, State Route 95 travelers may notice a new change at the Havasu Riviera State Park intersection — the traffic light is now fully operational.
But because the park isn’t expected to open until the spring of 2021, motorists shouldn’t expect any red lights for awhile.
The traffic light was energized and tested on Friday, officially completing the intersection project, Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said.
Intersection construction began in September 2018, and the work that could be completed without an energy supply was wrapped up in March 2019, Kozlowski said.
“Incidentally, the signal will remain in steady green as we are keeping the intersection closed,” he said. “Currently, there is nothing but heavy construction traffic, and we are hoping to minimize interference with public traffic.”
The road to the incomplete Havasu Riviera State Park remains closed to the public, and both turn lanes are blocked by traffic cones.
