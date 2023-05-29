Formerly known as the “pink house in the hill,” 4124 Black Hill Place has since received a complete remodel.
Taking on the reconstruction as a legacy project, owner and team leader Chad Nelson and realtor Cindy Dionne of the A Team at Coldwell Banker Realty have listed Lake Havasu City’s highest priced house on today’s market.
Going for $4.75 million, the 9.4 acre home comes equipped with three additional lots that can be used for further development or sold by its prospective new owners.
The home offers 360-degree panoramic views from all angles, which stretch north to Topock and south past the Parker Dam, Nelson says.
Since 1989, the house has remained the personal property of a local family. Now, it is on the market after being placed for sale in mid-April by one of the family’s sons, Nelson adds.
“There’s just so many places to enjoy the view and just relax. The temperature is about 15 degrees cooler up here than it is in town,” Nelson said. “What a lot of people enjoy is just how quiet it is up here.”
Spanning 4,013 sq. ft., the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home overlooks the city of Havasu with its original glass paneling still intact. Following the winding path on the side of the hill leads to the modernized home that features a Lake Tahoe-inspired heated inground pool. Nelson says the color of the water was designed to replicate the cool blue hues that can be seen at the lake.
Other noticeable touches include the home’s desertscape layout, which will provide new owners with minimal vegetation to maintain. Water consumption will also be lowered due to the home’s low maintenance landscape.
“When we brought this all together, we wanted very low maintenance,” Nelson said. “That is one of the complaints when you’re selling luxury homes is that it’s like you almost have to have a caretaker and you really don’t with this house. It’s very self-sufficient.”
Walking inside, a dual-level living room to the right boasts two separate sections that offer clear views of the city below. Adjacent from the remodeled kitchen is a casual dining room and a formal dining room, the latter of which opens up to a shaded veranda.
Underneath the main living level is an oversized 4-car garage with hook-ups available for additional appliances. An epoxy flake floor and wind sensors line the top and bottom of the garage with a storage crawlspace situated by the side entrance.
With the touch of a button, Nelson adds that some of the home’s features can be controlled by a mobile phone.
Sliding glass doors accompany each of the five bedrooms, Dionne says, which all lead to the outdoor areas of the home. The modern touches found throughout the house, such as LED lighting, makes the home more efficient for its prospective new owners.
“I think the architecture is a factor that stands out,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of concrete, there’s a lot of glass and that is not typical of today’s market because of the price and the craftsmanship.”
An in-depth walkthrough of the home will be available in the June edition of the Havasu: Arizona’s Coastal Life magazine. To view further listing information, contact Cindy Dionne by phone at 928-230-5037 or by email at cindy@cindydionne.com.
