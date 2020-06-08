As of late last week, Lake Havasu City was almost even with the national average with 60% self-response rate to the 2020 U.S. census. Havasu is slightly ahead of the average statewide rate of 57%.
Kingman has the best response rate in the county with 71.1% which is the fourth highest response rate in the state. Bullhead City has a self-response rate of 53.4%. Mohave County as a whole has a self-response rate of 53.5% which is the fifth highest in the state.
Pima County leads the way statewide with a 61.8%t response rate closely followed by 61.5% in Maricopa County.
Meanwhile, La Paz County is lagging behind with an 11.6% response rate which is the second lowest rate in the state behind only Apache County’s 4% rate. Parker has had 28.4% of households respond to the census while only 2.9% of households in Quartzsite have responded.
The numbers for La Paz County may start climbing soon, however as census operations are set to resume its operations on Colorado River Indian Tribe land next week.
According to a press release from the Census Bureau, workers will be delivering 2020 census invitation packers to the front door of CRIT households starting Monday. The operation does not include any in-person contact. The census asks people on Tribal Lands to wait to receive the census invitation and paper questionnaire before responding.
The census has recently returned to work on several Tribal Lands in Arizona, starting with Tohono O’odham Nation on May 20, the Gila River Indian Community on Monday, and the Cocopah Indian Tribe on Thursday.
The census has been returning to work in phases throughout the country as states begin to reopen. Operations in Arizona have been underway since May 15, and the census started the process to return to Mohave County on May 24. According to 2020census.com, the Bureau selects which areas to reopen base on federal, state and local health guidelines, local conditions, and input from local leaders.
