The emergency order that was first declared in Lake Havasu City in March of last year as the covid-19 pandemic reached the community was rescinded Friday.
Mayor Cal Sheehy first proclaimed the local emergency on March 18, 2020. The virus began to make its presence known as the weeks and months went on, reaching a peak of spread and lives claimed in the summer of 2020.
Since the pandemic began, 8,069 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Overall, the city has lost 191 citizens to the disease, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
“Due to the increase in vaccination rate, increase in availability, adequate hospital capacity and decreasing active case numbers the covid-19 pandemic is no longer emergent,” said Sheehy in a press release Friday. “Today is yet another important step in bringing this chapter to a close. While the past nearly 20 months have been difficult, we have overcome so much by coming together and supporting each other as a community.”
