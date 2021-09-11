With Labor Day now in the rearview mirror, Lake Havasu City’s event season is starting to get into full swing and the calendar has already filled up fast.
Next weekend there will be events such as the #YOUmatter Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk, the 5 Iron Golf Tournament and the American Water Sports Association’s first PWC Championship on Lake Havasu. The last weekend in September will usher in the 38th Annual Home Show and the annual Duck Derby Races as a precursor to a jam-packed October calendar centered on the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge’s completion and dedication in Havasu.
Go Lake Havasu Director of Experiences Jackie Leatherman said the fun will continue for the next eight months before the summer heat brings another break from Havasu’s busy event schedule.
“Our event season is here,” Leatherman said. “I think there is going to be a lot of excitement this year, and a lot of smiles on people’s faces to be able to be out at these events and be outdoors. I think it is going to be a lot of fun and we will see everybody on the other side next summer when we can take a deep breath and take a dip in the lake.”
Havasu has long been famous for its myriad events, especially during the spring and the fall. And there is always a potential new event right around the corner.
“In Lake Havasu City we are so interesting in the event world because we have so many amazing returning annual events, but my phone can ring at any moment or I can get an email from somebody who has an idea that they want to explore here,” Leatherman said. “Sometimes the ideas come to fruition and sometimes they don’t.”
Leatherman has been with Go Lake Havasu for five years, but she said in the past year or two fitting all of the events onto the calendar has become an increasingly difficult endeavor. She said she first noticed the difficulties shortly before the pandemic. The pandemic created all sorts of additional headaches and challenges last year, with many long time events having to be canceled for the first time in decades. But now that events are once again moving forward on solid footing Leatherman said those scheduling challenges she noticed in early 2020 are back.
“Just in the past year or two it has gotten tremendously challenging scheduling events and making sure that we don’t have conflicting events that are stressing the system,” she said.
Leatherman explained that many events require resources like law enforcement, medical, or fire personnel, traffic control, or even just fencing. So the city has to make sure it has enough manpower and material if multiple events are scheduled on the same days.
“It really depends on what the event is, and where they want it to be held, in terms of where we might be able to plug them in,” Leatherman said.
The type of event is important because different types of events require different amounts of resources. Leatherman noted that while it is getting difficult to find a good day for a large spectator event in town, there are plenty of opportunities for more participant-based events like sports, races, or other competitions. She said typically those types of events are less resource-intensive for the city.
“They are still a great exposure for Havasu bringing in a lot of families and teams – from fishing to BMX, UTV racing, scooter competitions or volleyball tournaments,” Leatherman said. “As Arizona’s playground we can host so many sports here. That is great exposure for us and everything we have to offer here, and it is a great revenue stream for Lake Havasu City and all the businesses that depend on that.”
Busiest time of year
The most crowded times of the year for events, according to Leatherman, is September through mid-November, and from Mid-January through April.
“Right now those weekends are pretty tight, but there is still some wiggle room in there,” she said. “But what we are doing now, which we weren’t doing when I started five years ago, is we are letting these event organizers know that they need to get their permit in now for as many years in advance as you possibly can for your date and location.”
That is a new approach for many of the organizers of Havasu’s longest running annual events. Leatherman said many of them have gotten used to going through the permitting process and reaching out to the city a few months or half a year before they event kicks off. But she said organizers in the city make sure to reach out to those annual events if they have not submitted an application, to make sure that they are not overrun and pushed out by new events.
Leatherman said this year a lot of the new events appear to be angling for March.
“So many of them want to turn to March – which is a great month – but we are really busy,” she said. “We are hosting a major fishing tournament in March, [World Off Road Championship Series] is scheduled to come in as well, then we have the Heat Outrigger Race in March this year, we have a triathlon in March, we have the vintage bike gathering in March, we have a new rodeo now that is coming in March, and of course we have the JetJam PWC series. So it depends on what it is, where it is happening, what they need and what we can do, to figure out when we can get them on the calendar.”
Leatherman said her best advice is to apply for an event permit with the city as early as possible to make sure the event gets on the schedule.
“I tell people all the time to look at the rest of 2021 and look ahead to 2022,” she said. “If you want to do any event in Lake Havasu City, fill out your permit now.”
Winter slowdown
Sandwiched between a busy fall and spring, Leatherman said the holiday season is one of the few open periods on the calendar that could actually use a few more events. She said there is typically a lull in event activity from Thanksgiving to Christmas – even extending into the first couple weeks of January before events like Buses by the Bridge and the Balloon Festival pick back up in later winter.
“We are excited that we have the boat parade and Desert Bash to cap our year off, but after Desert Bash during those holidays we don’t really have a lot,” Leatherman said. “So we would like to see something like a little Santa crawl, or some more holiday events happening in December. So we can be more attractive and bring some more tourists in... That would be a nice little boost. But we are getting down to really niche events to plug in during very specific dates in the calendar.”
Outside of the summer, Leatherman said the summer is the only other time of year without events planned for every weekend. She said that is because events in Havasu over the summer are largely limited to the lake because of the weather.
“We don’t really want to stress that system with law enforcement already busy with all the visitors,” she said.
