It started with a trial by fire – but fire just happens to be his business.
Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Peter Pilafas had to hit the ground running after being hired by Havasu on April 13 last year. At the time, the covid pandemic was just starting to take hold across the country and Havasu was in the midst of its annual budget preparations while considering changes to the pay structure for all city staff.
“To come in as a new leader it is probably everything that no one ever wished upon you. But the thing is, I do enjoy challenges,” Pilafas said. “As a fire department, and as a firefighter myself, we solve people’s problems – and we do it together as a team.”
Pilafas said the pandemic was definitely the top priority when he first got to town. The department had to amend some policies and procedures on the fly to safely continue operating in the midst of a virus outbreak that was still fairly mysterious at the time –and recommendations and mandates were changing rapidly.
“That was the first priority — to manage the covid pandemic within our city and protect our firefighters, but also to protect our citizens and make sure that they still had the level of service that they expect,” Pilafas said.
A few months later the City Council wrapped up its employee salary study and implemented changes to the salary scale that were widely applauded by the city’s various department heads.
While dealing with an unprecedented pandemic and department finances, Pilafas was also focused on getting to know his new home. After spending the first 24 years of his career in fire service around the Chicago area, there was a bit of a learning curve when it came to running a fire department in the rural Southwest. He said he has tried to bridge the gap by listening to the community, the city and the fire department.
“In my first year I’m really looking at the culture of my organization and focusing on communication, listening and consistency,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of learning here in the year I’ve been here because I come from a different culture and a different environment.”
He said one of the biggest changes between the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and the Oak Park Fire Department, where he worked from 1999 until last year, is Havasu’s isolation. He said Oak Park has lots of surrounding communities, each with their own fire departments that can help out if needed. Lake Havasu City has the Desert Hills Fire District nearby, but there aren’t a lot of other options in the immediate vicinity. So it’s important that his department has everything the city needs.
“Even though we are a rural community we are a fairly decent sized city – and we just don’t have very much help around us,” Pilafas said. “I have help, but it is very limited. In an emergency, time is of the essence.”
To that end, Pilafas said he is working to get a grant for hazmat equipment to get the fire department’s hazmat team back up and running. He also said he is working to maintain the Technical Rescue Team and making sure the department has people with the training and ability to take care of those types of incidents.
Pilafas said one of his top priorities has been to foster a team atmosphere within the LHCFD. He said he felt at times that he was in charge of 18 separate departments – one for all three shifts and each of the six fire stations in town.
“One of my main goals is for us to be one, and I’m working on that,” Pilafas said. “That is done through effective communication and understanding what we do and our purpose.”
Pilafas said the role of the Fire Chief is to provide the vision and direction for the department, and make sure the employees have what they need to carry out that vision. But he said it is not enough to simply tell the employees what his vision is. He wants to make sure everyone understands what exactly what he means by it.
“If you understand my message and my vision for where I want to go, then we can all get on the same side of the rope and we can pull together,” Pilafas said.
One of the first things that Pilafas did when he came to Havasu last spring was distribute a survey to all fire employees’ asking about their thoughts on what the department should stop doing, keep doing, and start doing.
“It allows individuals to have a voice and to communicate with me,” Pilafas said. “It really gave me a game plan of looking at where some of our weaknesses were. I have the survey and I’ve been checking it off.”
One of the most immediately visible things to come out of that survey is the fire department’s new motto – “Proudly serving our community.” Pilafas said the need for a department motto was mentioned on the survey and he left it up to the department members to pick one. The motto is now stenciled on all of the department’s fire trucks.
Another request to come out of the survey was for more leadership training. Pilafas said the department just had 10 people go through a training program biased on John Maxwell’s teachings, and 10 more are about to start the program.
“We are sending individuals at each rank – so battalion chiefs, captains, engineers and fire fighters,” Pilafas said. “So we have a mix of perspective and they can communicate with each other.”
Data diving
In addition to incorporating the ideas and thoughts of employees, Pilafas said he has taken a deep dive into the department’s data in an effort to better understand how the department is performing and where it can get better.
“It is not about how you feel in your heart – it’s about actual facts,” Pilafas said.
Pilafas said he keeps a close eye on the metrics that the fire department keeps track of such as response times to emergency calls, the number of calls, where those calls are, how many fires they respond to, how many of those fires they are able to contain to a single room and much more. He said emergency medical services account for about 70 percent of the department’s activities, so he is also interested in data about how many people the department treats, what issues are being treated, and whether they are receiving care in a timely fashion.
Pilafas said among all the other changes and challenges of his first year, the fire department has been switching to a new data management system. So he has been working with both systems over the past year.
“I think over the first year I’m still am getting the data to where it needs to be so it is actually painting us a picture of what we do,” Pilafas said. “And it’s not just the data – it’s what we are doing with the data to show the outcomes. We can show how many contacts and incidents people call us on, and it also works on fire prevention or community risk reduction.”
He said ultimately he wants to use the data to drive decision making and look at the outcomes of the calls they receive to determine what effect the decisions have.
As an example, Pilafas said he has implemented a Computer-Aided Dispatch system at Fire Station #1 in an effort to help get fire crews out the door more quickly. Pilafas said the new system duplicates what the dispatcher is typing as they are on the phone with the caller. That gives the station an advanced notice that they will be needed, even before the dispatcher is able to notify the station themselves.
“When they hear the alert go up they can look up and see if it’s a call for them, and they start going to the rig,” Pilafas said. “Before the tones even go off they are already in route to the call.”
He said since the new system has been implemented in station one, the average turnout time – the amount of time from when the station is identified of the call by dispatch to when they leave the station – has decreased by an average of 45 seconds.
“If we are getting out the door quicker that means my response time to get there will be quicker,” Pilafas said.
With data showing that the system has a real-world effect on how quickly the department gets to calls, Pilafas said he is now working to implement the system in Fire Station #3 and Fire Station #5, with the goal of bringing it to all six fire stations in the city.
Focus on the future
Pilafas said one of the biggest ongoing challenges for his department will be to properly account for growth within the city — and determine how that growth is affecting the number of calls for service and where those calls are coming from.
“With the continuous growth that we have, obviously our service needs will continually grow,” Pilafas said.
The department’s vehicle fleet is already growing after the City Council agreed to purchase a pair of ambulances last month. Pilafas told the council the ambulances will help decrease the department’s response times, free up fire engines for other calls, and allow the department to serve as a backup ambulance to transport people to the hospital if River Medical is unable to make it in time.
At the same council meeting, the city approved Pilafas’ grant application that seeks roughly $1.6 million to pay the full cost of hiring and employing five more firefighters for the next three years. If successful, the SAFER grant would boost staffing levels in the department from 24 on every shift up to 26 per shift.
Pilafas said he puts a lot of effort into identifying potential funding sources for his department from outside the city – like the SAFER grant, which comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
“Outside the city there are opportunities, and if we can take advantage of those opportunities why wouldn’t we go for it?” Pilafas asked.
Pilafas said he also wants to reach out to younger Havasu residents who may be interested in a career in the fire service. He said he expects to meet with high school staff this week to talk about how they can create a career path into the fire department for local students. He said he hopes to speak with Mohave Community College about how they can connect with those students as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.