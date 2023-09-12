It’s almost the new year for Lake Havasu City’s Jewish community.
The long-held tradition across the globe is typically celebrated at the end of each year. Some groups acknowledge the holiday based on their own cultural traditions. For Chinese cultures, the new year is recognized in January or February following the Chinese lunar calendar.
Those within the Jewish community practice Rosh Hashanah, which is observed over a two-day period. As part of the Jewish High Holidays, this year’s observance starts at sunset on Friday and ends at sundown on Sunday.
Beginning on Friday evening, Jewish residents can gather for a community dinner hosted by the Chabad of Lake Havasu City. The dinner takes place at the Hampton Inn from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is open to all members of the Jewish community.
“It’s really a time of introspection and of celebration. A celebration of the renewal of the universe, of mankind,” explained Rabbi Mendel Super, co-director of Chabad of Lake Havasu City. “It’s a time where we pray on behalf of, not just the Jewish people, but on behalf of all of humanity for a better year and to usher in an era of peace and harmony for all of mankind.”
Continuing into the weekend, guests can join Rabbi Mendel Super for morning services where a traditional shofar will be played. He describes the instrument as a key element of the Rosh Hashanah rituals. The instrument is commonly forged out of a ram’s horn, but can be made from other animals deemed kosher, he continues.
The services will be held at the Hampton Inn on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. each day. Rabbi Mendel Super will hold a special ceremony on Sunday evening for Jewish members who cannot attend the morning services.
Co-director Itta Super describes Sunday’s evening gathering as a ritual where members can “disown” their sins. Participating members will meet at the East Quoddy lighthouse where they will stand on the water’s edge and project their sins into the lake.
“We symbolically cast our sins into the water,” Rabbi Mendel Super added. “We cast our sins away from ourselves into the vastness of the water and really disown them to show that God has accepted our repentance of our misdeeds of the past.”
The short service is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and will include additional blowing of the shofar for members absent from earlier services.
The Chabad of Lake Havasu City is currently fee-free and does not require membership for interested residents, Rabbi Mendel Super says. All events in honor of Rosh Hashanah are free of charge and take place at the Hampton Inn, unless otherwise noted.
Non-Jewish community members who wish to attend can contact Rabbi Mendel Super to learn more about the weekend observances.
In the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah, Itta Super says packages of honey cakes and honey will be distributed to Jewish community members. Additionally, members will be receiving Jewish observance calendars by mail that highlight each Jewish holiday, Rabbi Mendel Super says. The deliveries are being made to Havasu’s members as well as those residing in La Paz County and other Mohave County cities.
“We’ve now published for the very first time in Havasu’s history, a local Havasu Jewish calendar,” Rabbi Mendel Super said. “I want to call on all Jews in Havasu to get involved and to come to the Rosh Hashanah dinner or to the services, whichever they want and see the Jewish community and be part of the new, vibrant Jewish community in Havasu.”
Hampton Inn is located at 245 London Bridge Rd. The East Quoddy lighthouse is located at 151 London Bridge Rd.
To learn more about Chabad of Lake Havasu City’s Rosh Hashanah events or to receive a Jewish calendar, visit www.jewishhavasu.com or email rabbi@jewishhavasu.com.
