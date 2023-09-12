It’s almost the new year for Lake Havasu City’s Jewish community.

The long-held tradition across the globe is typically celebrated at the end of each year. Some groups acknowledge the holiday based on their own cultural traditions. For Chinese cultures, the new year is recognized in January or February following the Chinese lunar calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.