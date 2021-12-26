“It is easy to design a difficult solution, but difficult to design an easy solution.”
That is the life motto of 82-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Dick Raczuk. Before moving to Havasu in 2000, Raczuk already had enough success for two lifetimes.
With no sign of slowing down Raczuk continues to modify and adapt his Koul Tool invention, created almost two decades ago, receiving his most recent patent for the hose installation device in 2020.
After getting out of the armed services, Raczuk took a $1,200 loan from a friend’s parents to buy a go-cart company and grew the business into Kerker Exhaust and Engineering, a 150 employee company that, according to Raczuk, was the number one supplier of motorcycle exhaust systems.
When Raczuk retired to Havasu, he continued his passion for tinkering with old cars and engines. But now doing all the labor himself, Raczuk realized a small problem that quickly became a nuance—his fingers kept getting stabbed by braided, stainless steel hoses while working with certain AN (Army Navy) fittings.
“It made me realize this whole industry is lacking specialized tools because people just put up with things not working,” Raczuk said. AN fittings have been around since early World War II when Americans used them in fighter planes.
Deciding that he wasn’t going to put up with it anymore, Raczuck started the difficult process of finding an easy solution. What he came up with was ingenious for its simplicity, a simple capsule that has a funnel for feeding the frayed ends into the fitting.
The new tool along with keeping the installer’s fingers safe also cut down how much time workers need to spend on hose installation.
“If you are sitting there and have to do 10 or 20…some people have to do 150 a day you’re better off using this,” Raczuk said. “This makes it easier, faster and safer.”
Realizing how popular this new tool he invented would be with manufactures around the world, Raczuck patented the design and formed a company called Koul Tools. The name comes from the phrase that boaters and hot rod enthusiasts would say when Raczuck showed them his invention—“Now that’s a cool tool!”
When Raczuck first designed the Koul Tool he had only pictured it being used on engines, but once Koul Tools advertised online he got an influx of people asking could Koul Tool help with my hose installation.
“Even I didn’t realize how many applications there were,” Raczuk said. “Until we started doing YouTube videos showing how to assemble hoses. Then we had people start asking us if we could do this and all of sudden we were doing a lot of solutions.”
Raczuk says that Koul Tools takes orders from companies that include NASA, Ford, Tesla, Lockheed Martin and Boeing but also works with biomedical companies.
As more and more companies reach out to ask Raczuk if Koul Tools can help them, Raczuk continues to tinker with the design that he created in 2005.
With another successful company under his belt Raczuk says that he has no intention of slowing down.
“Keeping yourself busy and your brain working I think keeps you younger,” Raczuk said. “As long as you eat good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.