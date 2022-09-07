The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition started establishing its identity during its first ever meeting on Tuesday.
The coalition was created by the City Council through a resolution on April 26, and appointed its five regular members and two alternate members during its meeting on June 28. The City Council has set aside up to $1 million of the city’s $8.5 million share of covid relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be distributed to local social service-focused entities that provide services in Havasu to those who were negatively affected by the covid pandemic. The council created the coalition to develop the application and evaluation process that will be used to request those funds, and ultimately to make a recommendation to the council for how that money should be distributed. Any funding would then be awarded by the council directly.
Mayor Cal Sheehy kicked off the coalition’s first meeting by welcoming the members and explaining what the council is looking for.
“We would like the funding allocations to be prioritized to entities that present a project, program, or a resource that has a sustainable pathway of some sort,” Sheehy said. “So something that will live on in our community to serve whatever population that might look like.”
Sheehy explained that the council’s resolution specifically states the money is meant to address issues such as food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social service needs in Havasu.
“This is going to be open to any agency, organization, business, or pathway that was identified in the resolution by the council,” Sheehy said. “So there really is a blank canvas that really can do some fantastic things for our community going forward.”
Havasu Finance Manager Trinna Ware will serve as the staff liaison to the board. Ware said she is primarily there to ensure that whatever process that the coalition comes up with will meet the federal reporting requirements that are tied to using federal money.
City Attorney Kelly Garry told the coalition that the city is hoping the coalition can get the application and review process ironed out over the course of two or three meetings, though she said that can be adjusted as needed. She suggested that the coalition allow for 60 days for applications to come in, though she said the coalition can reduce or extend that timeline as it sees fit.
Garry said the coalition will likely take a break while applications are being accepted, then begin meeting once again after the deadline to review the applications.
“We are looking to move as quickly as possible,” Sheehy said. “We would like to move this process through so that those in need of these services can have access to them in the quickest fashion possible. With that being said, it is easy to say we want to move quickly but we also want to get it right. We need to follow a variety of different requirements from the federal government where these funds are coming from, and make sure that the needs of our community are being met through that process.”
After some initial orientation, the coalition spent the majority of its first meeting discussing their priorities for what sort of information they would like included in the applications and what the coalition will consider when reviewing them.
Coalition member Ashley Pascual said it’s important for the coalition to get on the same page about what it is looking to make sure it is all addressed in the application itself.
“Whatever we agree that we want to see should be in the application so that it is clear to all of us and we are all on the same page,” Pascual said. “It’s also kind to the people applying so they know what to apply for.”
City staff put together a draft of a request for applications, and a draft of a scoring rubric that lays out how the proposals could be evaluated. Garry noted that the drafts were simply meant to help get the conversation going but the coalition is free to make changes or go in a different direction entirely if it chooses.
Coalition member Don Klostermeier also put together his initial thoughts into a form, and shared it with the city.
After some discussion, the coalition agreed that they would like to create a specific form for applicants to fill out, so that all of the applications are somewhat uniform. But applicants will also be able to submit supporting documentation as they see fit.
Specifically, the coalition said it would like the application to include budget documents to ensure that the organization is financially stable, and has a business plan for how the money would be used. The coalition also agreed that the application should ask for letters of support or any memorandums of understanding with other local organizations to get a better idea of the operation and how it functions.
The coalition also didn’t seem interested in establishing a minimum or maximum amount that can be requested for any particular project. Pascual clarified that due to the limited funding available, the coalition would be able to recommend an applicant be awarded less than the full amount that they requested.
As for the evaluation, the coalition discussed what it sees as important in a variety of different categories including the agency’s durability and organization, the program that is being proposed, the financial aspects of the proposal, and partnerships identified to implement the proposed program.
The coalition decided that it wanted to get a more firm grasp on the application itself before it dives too deeply into the details about how they will be evaluated.
Ware said she will create updated drafts using the discussion and priorities identified during the first meeting, and the application form prepared by Klostermeier, for discussion and possible further revisions during the next meeting.
The coalition decided to meet every other week, and tentatively scheduled its next two meetings for Sept. 19 and Oct. 3 - both beginning at 4 p.m. in the City Council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.