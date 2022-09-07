The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition started establishing its identity during its first ever meeting on Tuesday.

The coalition was created by the City Council through a resolution on April 26, and appointed its five regular members and two alternate members during its meeting on June 28. The City Council has set aside up to $1 million of the city’s $8.5 million share of covid relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be distributed to local social service-focused entities that provide services in Havasu to those who were negatively affected by the covid pandemic. The council created the coalition to develop the application and evaluation process that will be used to request those funds, and ultimately to make a recommendation to the council for how that money should be distributed. Any funding would then be awarded by the council directly.

