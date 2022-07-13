The Lake Havasu City Council discussed the merits of lowering the city’s property tax rate by a couple cents per $100 of assessed value Tuesday, but ultimately adopted the same rate it has imposed in each of the previous four years.
The council voted 5-2 to adopt a property tax rate of 0.6718 – which is the exact same rate that the city has adopted each year since FY2018. By keeping the property tax rate flat, the city is allowing the property tax levy to increase by a total of $388,047 over last year’s collections – with $248,432 attributed to an increase in property values of existing homes and businesses and $139,615 due to new construction. The total tax levy from Havasu is expected to be $5,995,742 in Fiscal Year 2022-23, compared to $5,607,695 collected in FY2021-22. The 0.6718 tax rate produced $4,405,892 for the city when it was initially adopted in FY17-18, according to a Today’s News-Herald article at the time, and has increased each year the council has kept the tax rate flat.
Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin were the only two councilmembers to vote against the motion. Both supported a proposal made by Campbell to reduce the rate to 0.65 per $100 of assessed value, in light of feedback they have been receiving from citizens. The other five councilmembers all said they weren’t comfortable adjusting the rates this late in the budgeting process – the final budget for FY22-23 was adopted last month – but most said they would like to discuss potentially lowering the tax rate next year.
That would mean the council will look into lowering the property tax rate for FY23-24 during the first public discussions about the budget that occur in January or February every year at the city’s annual planning session.
Similarly, councilmembers had in-depth discussions about both of its special taxing districts – which are assessed only to property owners within the boundaries of those districts. The council voted 7-0 to keep the tax rate for the London Bridge Plaza District flat at 0.8380 per $100 of assessed value – which is expected to raise $16,110 this fiscal year. The council voted 6-1 to keep the McCulloch Median District’s property tax rate flat at 0.5040 – which will produce $63,381. Campbell cast the dissenting vote for the McCulloch Median.
Councilmembers also expressed an interest in taking a closer look at both of its special taxing districts during the budgeting process for next year, as well.
Council discussion
Campbell kicked off the council’s discussion about the primary property tax rate by suggesting the council lower the property tax rate to 0.65 – which would be roughly 2 cents less per $100 of assessed property value.
“That would only be a slight change, kind of meeting in the middle with the citizens,” Campbell said. “I’ve had a lot of complaints, obviously. They think the city is making plenty of revenues and during a recession we should consider helping them out a little bit. I know other municipalities are doing the same.”
Campbell said according to her own calculations, reducing the property tax rate to 0.65 would reduce revenue by about $100,000. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen said Havasu’s property taxes go into the city’s general fund, so the city would have to go back into the budget it passed on June 28 to figure out how to reduce expenses to match the property tax reduction. Later, City Manager Jess Knudson explained that the general fund pays for the police, fire, parks and recreation, courts, development services and administrative services departments.
Campbell explained that if the city wanted to keep the tax levy flat at the roughly $5.6 million it received last year that would require a city tax rate of 0.6437. She said her proposal would allow the city to bring in a little bit more money than it did last year, while still giving taxpayers some relief.
“This little tiny amount here is not going to hurt our city at all, but it could make the difference for someone being able to purchase a home or not. In today’s world it’s tough out there,” Campbell said. “I’m just trying to fight for something little. I wanted to meet in the middle too – I didn’t want to go back to the 0.6437 (that would have resulted in the same tax levy as last year).”
Lin agreed with Campbell, saying that it seems like what citizens are really looking for is some empathy from the council.
“I want the citizens to know we are empathetic on what that looks like and we understand that your tax bill is going to be higher – but it’s not because of what the city is imposing, it’s because the value of your houses went up,” Lin said. “So I understand where Councilmember Campbell is coming from. It is $100,000. Can we find that somewhere else in the budget? We probably can, and that way we are giving a little bit back to the citizens, we are being empathetic to them and we are not losing that much as a city.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy and Councilmembers Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke, David Lane and Cameron Moses all preferred to stick with the 0.6718 property tax rate that the city has had since FY2018 – at least for now.
“I think it is definitely a great discussion, but we do have a budget process that starts at the beginning of the year,” Dolan said. “If this is something we want to look at for the next budget I think we should give staff time to crunch those numbers instead of us just guessing off the top of our head what it would be.”
Dolan also noted that the city’s Irrigation and Drainage District that has been around since Havasu incorporated was dissolved at the end of last year and, as a result, city residents will no longer have the $268.85 per acre property tax assessment from the IDD on their bills.
Dolan said he is open to discussing potential property tax reductions in next year’s budget when such a proposal can be properly vetted, but not during the very last step of the city’s budgeting process.
“Why have the budget process? I think it would be very irresponsible for me to cut a number when I have no idea where it is coming from,” he said. “I don’t mind having the discussion, but let’s do it at the right time. I encourage everybody to come to the budget meetings – we have a lot of them.”
Dolan also noted that such a rate reduction wouldn’t actually provide citizens with much tangible financial relief. He said according to his calculations, the proposed reduction would save property owners roughly $2 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
“I’m sorry, but $2, $3 or $4 a year is a symbolic gesture,” he said. “I think we can do more for the community with that money, and we don’t even know where it is coming from. I just think it is extremely fiscally irresponsible to do this at the last minute.”
Lane explained that the city’s rate only make up a small portion of citizen’s total property tax bill with Mohave County, Arizona, local school districts and other special taxing districts also taking a cut. Lane said the city depends on its property tax revenue to help fund city services like police, fire and parks.
“I don’t think we should be lowering it,” he said. “I think we should keep it exactly the same as we have always done. We have never raised the taxes here in this city and we don’t need to raise the taxes, we just need to keep the rate the same.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses said he sees the city budget as a net-zero business that brings in enough to provide the services needed and no more. He said he was initially firmly against lowering the rate, although admitted to being somewhat swayed during the night’s discussion. Moses said in the end he believes there are still too many unknowns for the fiscal year ahead, and he feels it’s too late in the budgeting process to change course now.
“This has been a really hard one for me because we should only take what we need,” Moses said. “With the huge increase in sales tax we have seen we have been taking a little more, but that could go away in an instant. I just don’t know. So I need a little more data and a little more time to see where all these things are going to fall. Absolutely, next budget session I would love to really look at this and see how much we really need. But I think too much is still up in the air.”
Coke also expressed interest exploring potential changes to the property tax rate for next fiscal year, but said she felt it was too late to change course this year.
“We need to start it in the budget process when we are having these conversations and directing the staff on what monies we need, where we are going to spend, where we are going to cut, and what we are going to do,” she said. “Right now, at the final hour, is not the time to start throwing out numbers and changing things. But the thought is there, the concern is there, and I think we definitely have to have it on our radar in this next budget year and hopefully we can make some positive changes for the community at that time.”
Sheehy said he hadn’t heard any discussion from citizens about a property tax decrease prior to Tuesday’s meeting and agreed that such proposals should be vetted much earlier in the budgeting process.
“The very first thing we did during our budget hearing was to talk about the tax rate because if we didn’t give staff the tax rate to make the calculation to they wouldn’t have known how to put the rest of it together,” he said.
But Campbell said the city is only recently got any feedback from citizens about the property tax rate when it published notices and held a Truth in Taxation public hearing in June.
“When we are sitting in the budget sessions there aren’t nearly as many people here,” Campbell said. “They read it in the newspaper, then there is an article in the newspaper, then they are contacting all of us. I’m just trying to do what my constituents are asking for. So to think it is fiscally irresponsible to be waiting this late in the game, what is the point of doing the public notice this late in the game then?”
Sheehy said that state statute lays out the requirements and timeline for adopting property tax rates, as well as when and how it must notify the public of its plans.
