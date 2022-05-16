The cost for Lake Havasu City to keep up with pensions for its public safety departments is taking a jump next year.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that Arizona’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System’s employer contribution rates are going up and Havasu expects to pay $2.5 million more to fund the retirement pensions for its police and fire departments next year than it did this year. Olsen said PSPRS is increasing the employer contribution rate for police from 63.53% to 70.59% which will increase Havasu’s contributions by $1.1 million. Meanwhile, the rates for fire are jumping from 57.58% to 69.33% which will require an additional $1.5 million from the city.
Meanwhile, the Arizona State Retirement System employer contribution rates for other city employees are actually ticking down slightly – from 12.41% to 12.17%.
Olsen told the council that the city’s current unfunded liability for its public safety pensions is about $76 million, which is up from $60 million in unfunded liability reported by Olsen in April 2021.
“We definitely need to start looking at how we can start chipping away at that, and putting some funds in to bring that liability down,” Olsen said.
City Manager Jess Knudson noted that the city has little say in how its pension funds are managed, or how much the city has to pay each year.
“This is a pension system that is administered by the state,” he said. “They make decisions with regards to their investments, and they send us a bill each year.”
It is the PSPRS Board of Trustees that is responsible for setting rates and investing the money that the cities pay into the trust each year. Trustees are appointed by the Governor, the Speaker of the House, and the Senate President.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city has been paying what is required each year, but Havasu hasn’t been able to whittle down that unfunded liability.
“It is unfortunate that the state does a horrible job with their investments,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy told Today’s News-Herald that PSPRS’s investments have been consistently underperforming their own projected return rates in recent years, which has left municipalities like Lake Havasu City on the hook to make up the difference for their public safety employees.
“Lake Havasu City continues to fund the pension system at the rates that are required by PSPRS, so I don’t want people to think this is a surprise to us,” he said. “We know it is there and we are funding all of the liabilities as they come. But the fund itself needs to do better in getting returns on those investments.”
A 2017 report by Philadelphia-based non-profit Pew Charitable Trusts found that the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System was the third-worst performing government trust fund measured over a 10-year period from 2005 to 2015. That report said PSPRS’s low ranking was due to sub-par investment returns and high investment management costs.
Sheehy said he would like to see PSPRS’s investment at least keep pace with the market rate.
“I would like to see an investment strategy that is making use of market conditions,” Sheehy said. “If they can’t do it, then maybe it gets turned over to the State Treasurer who is an elected person who invest funds for the state and for municipalities throughout the state. They are able to keep the funds safe, secure, and we receive market returns on those investments. Otherwise we have these unfunded liabilities that are on the backs of cities, towns and counties across the state and we have little control in order to be able to manage our outcomes.”
