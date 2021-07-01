Lake Havasu City is now using a new system for online utility payments and account profiles that it says will increase usability and give users more capabilities. But the change requires some customers to update their online accounts which has caused some frustrations over the last couple weeks.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city officially completed the migration to its new billing system on June 14. Although the online billing system has been updated, Kozlowski said offline payment methods including paying by phone at 928-453-4146 or dropping off a check at City Hall are still available. Additionally, anyone who has set up autopay directly through a checking or savings account has had their autopay instructions automatically transferred into the new system so there should be no interruptions in scheduled payments.
But customers who have autopay set up through a credit card will need to create a new user profile online and set up their autopay preferences again.
Kozlowski said the new system brings with it a few changes – most notably each customer has been given a new account number. Utility bills sent out since June 14 will have the customer’s new account number but bills sent before the change still include the old account information. The new account number, and the amount charged on the last bill will be needed to register a new user profile online or to make a one-time payment without a profile in the new payment portal at https://customerconnect.lhcaz.gov/pay-my-bill.
Customers can use their old account number to find their new one at utilities.lhcaz.gov.
If a customer does not have their last bill they can contact customer service at 928-453-4146 or email cscounter@lhcaz.gov to get the information they need. Kozlowski said customer service is available to answer any other questions about the new billing process as well.
Once the new account number and last billed amount are obtained, customers should have everything they need to complete the registration process at customerconnect.lhcaz.gov. Autopay can be set up after a new user profile has been created.
Kozlowski said customers should note that the new system will not have the billing history from the old system. He said the account will start showing the customers billing history once they start getting billed in the new system.
Kozlowski said once customers are set up in the new system, they should find it easier to use than the previous one.
“It is a more user-friendly system so people should have fewer issues as it pertains to glitches and some problems with the old system,” he said. “It’s just a better system for users’ capabilities.”
