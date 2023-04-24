Lake Havasu City’s sales tax collections were down for three months in a row from December 2022 through February 2023 compared with the same three months during the previous year. But Havasu’s sales tax revenue for the first two-thirds of Fiscal Year 2022-23 is still slightly higher than last year’s record-pace.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s most recent monthly report showing sales tax collected by merchants through February, businesses have produced a total of $24,812,150 in sales tax revenue for Havasu since the start of the fiscal year on July 1. That is still 1.4% higher than the roughly $24.46 million that the city received from July through February in FY21-22.
Those numbers reflect revenue from Havasu’s 2% city sales tax, its 1% restaurant and bar tax, and its 3% hotel/motel tax.
Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue has been steadily increasing since mid-2020 during the covid pandemic, leading to record high sales taxes in FY20-21, and again in FY21-22. Although FY22-23 is still on track to set a new record high for the third year in a row, the monthly revenues produced have been lower than last year’s total in each of the last three monthly reports.
The most recent report reflecting merchant collections in February 2023 shows $3,052,152 in revenue for the month, which is 6.4% less than the $3,262,299 collected in February 2022. Similarly, sales taxes produced in January 2023 ($2,975,196) were 0.3% less than January 2022, and revenue in December 2022 ($3,284,313) was down 2.7% from December 2021. Havasu started off FY22-23 with an 8% decrease in sales tax revenue produced in July 2022 compared with July 2021, but revenues rebounded in August (+13.1%), September (+7.3%), October (+3.7%) and November (+8.3%) to push collections for the year back ahead of the pace set in FY21-22.
The bulk of Havasu’s sales tax revenue comes from its 2% city sales tax, which is currently 1.7% higher in FY22-23 than it was through the first nine months of FY21-22 bringing in about $22.3 million so far this year. Havasu’s 1% restaurant and bar tax is also up 1.5% for the year – collecting about $18,000 more so far in FY22-23. But the city’s hotel/motel tax has produced 3.5% less revenue so far this fiscal year – a decrease of roughly $46,000.
By industry
Most industries have produced slightly more sales tax in FY22-23 than they did last fiscal year, with the communications and utilities industry experiencing the largest jump at 19.2%. Online retail sales have produced 15.4% more so far this fiscal year, with construction up 8.3%, restaurants and bars are up 4.9%, retail is up 1.6% and the rental, leasing and license category increased 0.9%.
Meanwhile, the use tax has produced 23.6% less revenue so far in FY22-23 compared to FY21-22, while the “other” category is down 4.9%, and accommodations is down 3.5%.
Retail in February
Retail sales are the single largest contributor to Havasu’s overall sales tax collections – bringing in more than half of all the transaction privilege taxes that the city receives each year. Although sales taxes produced by retail sales is up about $400,000 so far in FY22-23 (2.9%), retail was down $88,209 (4.8%) in February 2023 compared to February 2022.
Brick and mortar retail stores saw the largest decline in February 2023 compared to the same month in 2022 with a 12.2% decline in sales tax generated. Food and beverage stores were down 10.7% in February 2023 compared to February 2022, while motor vehicle and parts was down 9.3%, home furnichings and appliances was down 0.4%, and the other category was down 0.1%.
Meanwhile, online retailers produced 5% more sales tax in February 2022, while the building materials, lawn and garden category was up 1.2%.
