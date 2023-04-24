Havasu sales tax graphic 042523

Lake Havasu City’s sales tax collections were down for three months in a row from December 2022 through February 2023 compared with the same three months during the previous year. But Havasu’s sales tax revenue for the first two-thirds of Fiscal Year 2022-23 is still slightly higher than last year’s record-pace.

According to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s most recent monthly report showing sales tax collected by merchants through February, businesses have produced a total of $24,812,150 in sales tax revenue for Havasu since the start of the fiscal year on July 1. That is still 1.4% higher than the roughly $24.46 million that the city received from July through February in FY21-22.

