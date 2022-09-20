Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenues set a new record high last fiscal year for the second year in a row.

According to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s most recent monthly report, Havasu received a total of $38,965,540 in sales tax revenue in Fiscal Year 2021-22 through its 2% city sales tax, its 3% bed tax, and its 1% food and beverage tax. That is $3.55 million more than the city’s previous record, which was set in FY2020-21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.