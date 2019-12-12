Bob Ulery and Steve Ticknor of Sunstone Real Estate Group announced this week they would affiliate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Five years ago, Ulery and Ticknor founded Sunstone Realty Professionals Inc., a family-owned real estate team, and now their whole team is affiliating with the Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, according to a news release.
“I love being in a profession where I can use all of my business training and education to serve my client,” Ulery said. “Steve and I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because it offers us an opportunity to take our company to the next level with all of the sophisticated programs and systems it has in place to support our work.”
With 28 years of real estate experience, Ulery worked 20 years in the hi-tech prior. He holds a bachelor’s degree in math and physics from California Polytechnic State University and an MBA from the University of Arizona. He has attended numerous seminars with Mike Ferry and is a graduate of the Ninja Installation Training. Active in his community, he is a member of Lake Havasu Sunrise Rotary and volunteers for Balloon Festival, Brews and Brats Festival as well as the Easter Egg Hunt at Sara Park.
“Being able to help families realize their real estate goals is extremely rewarding!” said Ticknor. “You won’t find me sitting still for very long. I’m always researching and learning as much as I can all the time. I’m very active and fully involved in my real estate business!”
With 18 years of real estate experience, Ticknor previously owned a newspaper distribution center for 16 years.
He holds multiple certifications, including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) as well as Resort and Second Property Specialist (RSPS).
Active in his community, he was the past president of the Lake Havasu City Rotary Club and is currently vice chair of the Havasu Community Health Foundation. He also serves on the Veteran’s Resource Team and is the executive director of the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair, which is the largest single fundraiser in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.