Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona announced this week that Lake Havasu City’s The A Team was ranked No. 1 among sales teams with four or more members based on gross commission income for 2020.
The A Team earned the same ranking for 2019, and in 2018, the agency was the top real estate team in Lake Havasu City based on most units sold and the highest volume of sales, according to a Coldwell Banker news release. It was also the top team for transactions in 2016 and 2017, the release said.
“The A Team continue to set and achieve a high standard of excellence and service, which had earned them this recognition again,” said Greg Hollman, president of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona.
The A Team is led by Chad Nelson.
In addition to Nelson, the team includes Cindy Buonauro, executive admin specialist, Kim Foti, transaction coordinator, Saige Farley, listing and marketing manager, and Lisa Pender, operations manager, as well as the sales team, Amy King, Amanda Privett, Allie Irvine, Christie Mills, Cindy Dionne, Dan Coonis, Holly Skelton, Lisa McGregor, Scott Taylor and Shannon Madrigal.
Nelson also serves as scoutmaster of Boy Scouts Troop 89 and he’s a commissioner for the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission.
